SC ‘American Idol’ star Caleb Kennedy charged with felony DUI in fatal car crash

Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Kennedy has been charged with felony driving under the influence after a man was killed while inside a garage in Pacolet, S.C.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision occurred at about 12:42 p.m. Tuesday when a car driven by Kennedy, 17, left West Murph Road, plowed onto a driveway and hit a building at 269 West Murph Road.

Kennedy, a Roebuck, S.C., native and one of the final few contestants on “Idol” last season, left the show May 12 after he told producers about a video that showed him sitting with someone dressed in what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The video was circulated at his school, Dorman High School, and made its way onto social media. Kennedy’s mother said at the time the video was made when her son was 12. The hood was intended to look like one from the movie “The Strangers,” she said. She believed it was leaked by someone jealous of her son’s success.

This is a developing story and will be updated.