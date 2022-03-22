SC agency targeted for failure to stop slime-killing chemical in drinking water

Sammy Fretwell
·6 min read

Upon learning they had been exposed for a decade to an unapproved chemical in their drinking water, many residents of a small South Carolina town were frightened about how that might have affected their health.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is charged with protecting state drinking water supplies, had not stopped the city of Denmark from using the unauthorized chemical.

That caused federal regulators to step in, and the city was ordered to quit injecting the chemical into a public drinking water well.

Since that time in 2018, lawyers for a non-profit legal service have developed a plan they hope will ensure problems like the one in Denmark never happen again.

This week, the South Carolina Environmental Law Project will file a legal petition with DHEC to ban the use of unapproved insecticides and fungicides in drinking water that aren’t authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That includes HaloSan, the slime-killing chemical used by Denmark for a decade.

The petition forces DHEC to respond, and is a potential legal weapon to sue the department if the agency doesn’t do so. The agency must say within 30 days whether it will begin developing tougher rules, according to the law project. Attorneys say DHEC hasn’t done enough to protect drinking water in small communities.

“If this petition is granted, the department will be taking steps to ensure that South Carolinians’ drinking water is not treated with harmful and unapproved chemicals,’’ the request to DHEC says.

Officials with DHEC did not have any immediate comment.

This week’s petition is part of a sweeping effort by the law project to protect drinking water in rural and underserved communities by enacting tougher state standards. The petition also includes a request for DHEC to:

  • Tighten lead contamination rules to mirror changes in federal regulation. The law project found that 48 small water systems in South Carolina have exceeded a federal safe drinking water limit for lead since 2015. Those findings are in line with statistics revealed by The State newspaper in its “Tainted Water” series in 2019. Lead is a powerful toxin that is especially dangerous to young children who ingest it in water or food.

  • Establish rules to prevent industrial sludge that contains certain toxins from being spread on agricultural fields atop groundwater that supplies private wells. This has caused problems in some communities in eastern South Carolina, where industrial sludge contaminated with a class of chemicals known as PFAS was put on farm fields. In Darlington County, more than four dozen wells near sludge disposal sites are polluted, The State reported in November. PFAS have been tied to cancer and other ailments.

  • Improve inspection and cleaning requirements for tanks that hold drinking water. South Carolina needs rules that require regular looks at the interior of tanks to make sure they are free of grit, sediment and dead insects, the petition says. A tank in the town of Summerton had not been cleaned in years, according to the petition and the Charleston newspaper, The Post and Courier.

In Denmark, the issue centers around the city’s efforts to eliminate slime that forms inside public drinking water wells. DHEC signed off on the use of HaloSan after the chemical received good marks from the National Sanitation Foundation, an independent group that offers certifications. But EPA authorization was never obtained.

So far, it’s unknown if HaloSan — manufactured in the Midlands — has affected anyone’s health in Denmark or in a handful of other communities known to have used the chemical in South Carolina drinking water.

But the law project’s legal filing notes that North Carolina regulators banned the use of Halosan in private wells. There are concerns that the chemical can lead to the buildup of pollutants that could make people sick.

Some of these pollutants, known as disinfection byproducts, have been linked to illnesses over the long-term, including certain types of cancer. HaloSan also has been linked to skin rashes and eye irritation. The Halosan system relies on a chemical used as a disinfectant to treat pools and spas, as opposed to drinking water, The State has previously reported.

This bottle contains water a Denmark resident says he pulled from the tap in his home. Denmark residents have complained for years about discolored water.
This bottle contains water a Denmark resident says he pulled from the tap in his home. Denmark residents have complained for years about discolored water.

Denmark Cares, a local community group, is listed on the petition to tighten the rules for use of chemicals not approved by the federal government.

Letitia Dowling, who founded Denmark Cares, said DHEC has taken steps internally to address the use of chemicals such as HaloSan, but the agency needs clear rules. Internal policies don’t have the same force as a law or regulation, she said.

“This rule is important so that it becomes an official policy and accountability measure,’’ Dowling said.

Deanna Miller Berry, an outspoken advocate for better drinking water in Denmark, said the community’s water problems aren’t resolved and more attention is needed.

“I’m 100 percent supportive of this petition,’’ she said.

While DHEC and the town of Denmark have insisted that the water is safe to drink, Berry said she remains hesitant. She said she’s also concerned about other communities that used HaloSan in drinking water.

The agency has previously said a handful of community water systems, in addition to Denmark, used HaloSan. It is unknown how widespread the use of HaloSan has been in private wells.

“They’re just as vulnerable as Denmark,’’ she said.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, is shown discolored tap from the Denmark, SC, home of Paula Brown, center, and Eugene Smith. Sanders made the small South Carolina town&#x002019;s water problems the focus of a Democratic presidential campaign town hall in Denmark on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, is shown discolored tap from the Denmark, SC, home of Paula Brown, center, and Eugene Smith. Sanders made the small South Carolina town’s water problems the focus of a Democratic presidential campaign town hall in Denmark on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Denmark’s struggles, which drew national attention and resulted in lawsuits, typify many of the problem suffered in small, out-of-the way water systems across South Carolina. Many small systems are aging, have limited budgets and few experienced water treatment personnel. But they’re still charged with providing clean water.

A parade of Democratic candidates referenced Denmark and small town drinking water woes during the 2020 presidential campaign. Many called for improvements to the nation’s drinking water infrastructure. Hundreds of millions of dollars have since been allocated for drinking water improvements under President Joe Biden, who also noted South Carolina’s plight.

Unlike many big systems, these smaller systems have difficulty meeting basic standards, The State reported in its 2019 “Tainted Water” series. Among other things, the series found that more than 200 small water systems serving 90,000 people failed annual inspections.

With an influx of federal money coming to South Carolina to fix water problems, the law project says the state is in better position to pay for tougher rules and improvements to small water systems.

“The petitioners hope that DHEC will seize this opportunity to improve drinking water in rural areas and throughout the State,’’ environmental law project attorney Ben Cunningham said. “South Carolinians should be provided with drinking water that is consistently clean no matter where they live and granting this petition will move us closer to that goal.’’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge