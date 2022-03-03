How can SC add more affordable housing? Here’s what local experts are saying

Rebecca Liebson
·3 min read

South Carolina suffers from an acute shortage of affordable housing that forces many families to cut back on other essential services in order to pay their monthly rent, five local advocates said Thursday during a housing forum. The virtual event was co-sponsored by The State Media Co. and Central Carolina Community Foundation.

Paying for housing is a considerable challenge for many South Carolinians.

A 2021 report from SC Housing found that over the last decade, household incomes have not kept pace with the rising cost of housing. Almost a quarter of renters in the state spend more than half their earnings on housing.

“When families are putting all their money into rent, they can’t afford things like quality child care, transportation they need to get back and forth, health care,” said Sue Berkowitz, director of SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center.

That financial stress can then translate into emotional stress for families, said Larry Salley, housing and economic development committee chairman for the NAACP.

These issues disproportionately affect Black residents. Just 52.5% of Black households own their homes in South Carolina compared to 78.7% of white households, according to research from Policygenius, an online insurance broker.

Suzanne Brooks, executive director of the Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity chapter, said the majority of the clients her organization works with are Black, single mothers. She added that financial education programs were crucial to help bridge the gap to homeownership within that population.

In Columbia, the growing number of college students searching for off-campus housing has created added difficulties.

In some cases, parents of these students are willing and able to pay more for rent than longtime residents, said Richland County Council Member Allison Terracio. “The students have no investment in our state and in our community,” she added.

This, in turn, can transform the culture of a neighborhood and raise the cost of living, she said.

This same saga has played out in other cities across the country, said Brooks. When a new, wealthier population arrives, they often end up displacing the original residents.

So how can we begin to address the housing crisis on the local level?

For starters, communities must ramp up the number of houses and rental units being built in order to meet the demand, said Salley. He added that he’d like for governments to direct more resources to non-profit developers who are dedicated to keeping rents and home prices low.

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell said it was important for stakeholders from all levels of government as well as the private sector to work together to find solutions.

“Everybody needs housing, but it takes not just one of us, but all of us,” he said. He added that as more housing gets built, it should be done in an “equitable” and “inclusive” way in order to prevent gentrification.

Aside from creating more housing, panelists underscored the importance of maintaining and improving conditions where people already live.

Brooks said Habitat for Humanity is tackling this issue through neighborhood revitalization programs that help existing low-income homeowners bring their properties up to code.

For rental units, Terracio said local and state governments must do more to hold landlords accountable if they allow their apartments to fall into disrepair.

The panelists agreed that in order to foster real change, leaders need to educate their neighbors about affordable housing. This may help deter the “Not In My Backyard” movement, which has been a barrier to creating affordable units.

“We should all be welcoming,” said Berkowitz, “And we should all be saying everyone in our city, everybody in our county deserves the privilege of affordable housing that is safe and secure.”

