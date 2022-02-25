SC to get $300M out of major opioid settlement to help with treatment, recovery

South Carolina will get more than $300 million from a national opioid settlement with the country’s major pharmaceutical companies.

The money comes from a $26 billion settlement with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, as well as Johnson and Johnson.

Money from the lawsuit will be paid over 18 years, the South Carolina Attorney General’s office said.

More than 90% of South Carolina’s share will be used for treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other strategies to address the opioid crisis in the state, the attorney general’s office said.

“These settlements will provide much-needed financial resources which will help combat South Carolina’s opioid epidemic,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement. “My office looks forward to working with stakeholders around the state to ensure that these dollars have the greatest impact possible in each of our communities.”

This story will be updated.