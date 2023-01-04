SC has 3 of 10 hot US lake housing markets for 2023, top real estate brokerage says. Check them out

South Carolina has three of the 10 lake housing markets expected to see hot demand in 2023, according to a nationwide real estate brokerage.

The Palmetto State has seen high demand for housing in general leading into the new year and lake homes have been no exception.

Lake Hartwell, Lake Keowee and Lake Murray in South Carolina are three of the 10 most popular lake housing markets in the U.S. to watch out for in 2023, according to Lake Homes Realty, one of the biggest lake real estate brokerages in the nation.

Lake Homes Realty’s website features more than 6,600 lakes across the U.S.

“While lake homes are appealing across the country, lakes in South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee made up the top 10 lakes for page views on LakeHomes.com in 2022,” Glenn S. Phillips, CEO and Lead Economic Analyst for Lake Homes Realty,” said in a press release. “For the second year in a row Lake Hartwell along the Georgia and South Carolina border had the most page views and tops the 2023 Hot Lakes list.”

Phillips noted that typically, Lake Homes Realty’s website experiences a spike in searches for lake homes after Christmas and at the start of the New Year. He said he expects the searches for lake homes and lots to rise as spring approaches.

To determine the 10 hot lake housing markets to watch in 2023, Lake Homes Realty examined more than 50 million page views on it’s website between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, 2022, then compared those with the current lake home and lot listings across the country on the website as of Dec. 28, 2022.

Lake Hartwell

Lake Hartwell sits on the South Carolina and Georgia line and covers 56,000 acres with 962 miles of shoreline. Nearby in South Carolina is the Lake Hartwell State Park, which offers plenty of fishing, boating, camping and birdwatching opportunities.

Lake Keowee

Lake Keowee can be found near Clemson University and covers 18,370 acres, with more than 300 miles of shoreline. At Keowee-Toxaway State Park, enjoy picturesque views of the lake on the Raven Rock hiking trail. Also, plenty of fishing and camping opportunities abound at the lake.

Lake Murray

Lake Murray has an abundance of space for residents to enjoy and explore. Covering 50,00 acres, this South Carolina lake has 650 miles of shoreline and is known as a top fishing spot, especially when it comes to bass. Congaree National Park and several golf courses are also close by the lake.

Lake Murray in Lexington County was created in the 1920’s to create hydroelectric power for the state of South Carolina.

Here are the 10 hot lake housing markets to watch for in 2023, according to Lake Homes Realty.