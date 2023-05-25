SC has 2 of the best Memorial Day weekend destinations in the South, Southern Living says

Who’s ready for some fun in the sun?

Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away, the kickoff point of summer, trips and vacations for many Americans.

AAA projects that 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend, a 7% jump over 2022. That is 2.7 million more travelers than last year.

According to AAA, Memorial Day road trips will be up 6%, meaning an estimated 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations. And South Carolina is likely to see quite a few of those travelers this year.

With its abundance of natural splendor and history, as well as a vast array of restaurants, South Carolina has become more of a destination spot for many over the years.

As such, two places in South Carolina have earned spots among Southern Livings’ top 20 Memorial Day weekend destinations in the South for 2023. Here are the two South Carolina destinations and what they have to offer.

Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island came in at number 12 on the ranking. While Hilton Head has plenty of beautiful beaches to enjoy, Southern Living suggests Memorial Day weekend visitors check out the island’s Coastal Discovery Museum.

“This isn’t your average museum. With trails, gardens, a butterfly enclosure, historic homes, and more, there’s plenty to do other than look at indoor exhibits,” Southern Living states.

Southern Living also suggests Memorial Day visitors plan an outdoors adventure with Live Oak Outdoor Adventure Company, which specializes in water activities. You’ll have options like eco tours to see eagles and dolphins or tours to view other islands.

Hilton Head is no slouch when it comes to quality restaurants. Southern Living suggests checking out A Lowcountry Backyard, an ultra-casual spot known for its shrimp and grits, among other dishes.

Charleston

Charleston ranked 18th on the list. The historic city is generally a popular destination spot all year. Over Memorial Day weekend, Southern Living suggests visitors go to Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, which was founded in 1679. There, visitors can take a house or boat tour, ride the nature train and enjoy the 66 acres of gardens.

Also stop by the Palmetto Carriage Works for a carriage ride, followed perhaps by dinner at Leon’s Oyster Shop.

“You’ll want to order a raw dozen, plus fried chicken and a frozen gin and tonic,” Southern Living states.