SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 Released at sbi.co.in; Exam to be Held on October 31

The State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020. Those who have cleared SBI Clerk 2020 preliminary exam will be able to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 by visiting the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31.

The SBI released the SBI Clerk 2020 results for preliminary exam on Tuesday. The preliminary exam for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) took place on February 22 and 29, March 1 and 8.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, enter SBI in the search box

Step 2: Go to Careers section

Step 3: Click on the link for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) and select admit cards option

Step 4: Login using the ID and password

Step 5: Admit card will display on screen

Step 6: Download it and take printout for the exam day

Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to sit for SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam without the admit card. Besides, they should properly check their hall ticket and in case of any discrepancy, they should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 will carry information like name and roll number of the candidate, exam centre and its address and important instructions.

Candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof with them for verification of the identity at exam centers.

SBI Clerk Mains exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be 50 questions each of General or Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and 40 of General English. Total number of questions adds up to 190. SBI Clerk Mains exam 2020 will be of 200 marks. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.