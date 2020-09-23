SBI Clerk 2019 Second Provisional Mains Exam Waiting List Released

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 22 September, released the second provisional waiting list of Clerk Mains examination 2019 against non-joining and resignation on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Mains 2019 examination can check the waiting list online at sbi.co.in.

The SBI conducted the Clerk Mains examination 2019 on 10 August and 20 September 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2019 Waiting List

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homapage, go to the career section and click on “Current opening”.

Scroll down and click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)(Candidates provisionally selected from Second Wait list)”

The waiting list in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen.

