SBI CBO exam 2020: Recruitment test on 28 November; check exam pattern, centre choice at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) recruitment exam 2020 will be conducted on 28 November. A notification announcing the exam date has been uploaded by SBI on its website - sbi.co.in/careers.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates who have enrolled for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 will be required to submit three choices of test centres by 16 November.

The choices of test centres can be submitted through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/. The link is also available on SBI's website under Career tab.

A Hindustan Times report stated that SBI has said it reserves the right to allot any centre to the candidate other than the centre selected by him/her.

The bank has also said admission to online CBO test will be purely without verification of documents and eligibility of the applicants. The documents of the shortlisted candidates will be verified at the time of interview and joining.

As per the notification, the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 will be of 250 marks. There will be two sections - objective and descriptive. To answer the objective section, examinees will get 2 hours and for descriptive section half-an-hour will be allotted.

The objective test will have a total of 100 questions. There will be 30 questions each on Data Analysis and Interpretation, and General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues.

The section will have 20 questions each on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude and English language.

The descriptive test will have one Letter Writing and Essay (250 words on banking related topic).

For each of the incorrect answer in the objective test, 1/4 of a mark will be deducted.

Check SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 notification here: https://www.sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/10112020_CBO+2020+-+Exam+Notice.pdf/0e8bd979-8ec7-73d6-fb28-9618cdd13825?t=1605003513021

