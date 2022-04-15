SBGHC staff situation ‘stabilizing’ says CEO

·4 min read

GREY-BRUCE – South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s CEO Michael Barrett had a note of optimism in his voice when he presented his report to the board of directors at the April 6 meeting.

“We have a plan… we’re actively implementing the plan… and we’re seeing progress with that plan,” he said in an interview following the meeting.

The return of four acute-care beds to Chesley hospital is the first step in returning full services to all four sites, as the hospital works its way back to eight acute-care beds, said Barrett.

Overnight hours for the Chesley emergency department were cut two years ago due to a shortage of nursing staff; in December, that hospital saw a further cut to service when the eight acute-care beds were changed to alternate level of care beds, for patients awaiting placement in a long-term care home or other community care. At the same time, the emergency department in Walkerton had overnight hours cut as the staffing shortage worsened.

One thing that’s allowed the return to acute care in Chesley is the reduced number of ALC patients across the four hospital sites – 23 in January, and at present, nine.

Now, through the use of agency nurses, casual nurses and registered midwives (in the birthing centre in Walkerton), the staff shortage is beginning to stabilize.

Barrett told the board that most vacation requests are now being approved. That wasn’t the case prior to implementation of the health care centre’s recruitment and retention plan, and it was a major complaint among staff. Barrett told the board, “We’re in a lot better position regarding vacation and stable scheduling.”

Although agency nurses are not a long-term answer, they will allow a return to normal services sooner, said Barrett, as regular staff can “work a reasonable schedule… and enjoy their time at South Bruce Grey.”

Barrett said later that it’s approaching the time when “we can start the conversation about a return to full services.” He added that while “we’re not there yet” – summer months mean a high demand for vacations – he anticipates “positive news in the coming weeks.”

He added, “We’re making progress; we’re moving in the right direction.”

But he reiterated that SBGHC “will not jeopardize the safety of staff or patients” by reopening emergency rooms prematurely.

Putting a bit of a shadow on the optimism was the announcement last week that emergency room hours at the hospital in St. Marys will be temporarily cut due to a shortage of staff. In addition, SBGHC has been seeing a high absentee rate, as have other hospitals in the rest of the province.

“It’s going to be a challenging summer across rural Ontario,” Barrett said.

The province’s Plan to Stay Open, which includes “learn and stay” grants for tuition for up to 1,500 nurses “looks encouraging,” according to Barrett, but benefits will take years.

Also addressed during Barrett’s report to the board was the COVID-19 situation – SBGHC hospitals are seeing “COVID-positive patients on a fairly regular basis,” he said. They may be at the hospital for another matter but show up positive when tested.

Barrett said, “We won’t be surprised by anything that happens with this virus.”

And that means the assessment centre remains open.

Discovery Week returns

Discovery Week, which gives first-year medical students a taste of rural medicine early in their training, has not taken place for the past two years.

Dr. Lisa Roth, medical chief of staff at SBGHC, said it’s being reinstated. The medical students will be arriving likely in June.

Hospital board seeks three new members

SBGHC board chair Bill Heikkila said the board will be seeking three new members, with the resignation of Betty McDonald.

“We’ll be looking for broader geographical representation,” said Heikkila, “with expertise in the legal and health-care field.”

He went on to say, “We’re pulling out all the stops” in seeking board members in the Brockton, South Bruce and Huron-Kinloss areas.

Salute to Dr. Creighton

The hospital board paid tribute to the late Dr. R. J. Creighton during the April 6 meeting.

Barrett said, “On behalf of SBGHC’s staff, physicians and volunteers, our thoughts are with the Creighton family as we remember Dr. R. J. Creighton.

“In 2017, Dr. Creighton retired after 58 years of practicing medicine in the Walkerton community, as a family physician specializing in obstetrics. To honour his retirement, the obstetrics unit at the Walkerton hospital was named in his honour, now affectionately known as the Dr. R. J. Creighton Family Birthing Centre, where over 400 families welcome new babies each year.

“Dr. Creighton was a dear colleague and friend to SBGHC and will be greatly missed.”

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times

