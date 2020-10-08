SBB Research Group Names October 2020 Grant Finalists: AIDS Foundation Chicago, Mobile Care Chicago, Readers2Leaders

Chicago, IL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBB Research Group is excited to recognize three charities as the October 2020 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

operates a fleet of mobile clinics that offer free medical and dental care to low-income families in the Chicago area. Readers2Leaders (Alexandria, VA) promotes literacy by providing underserved children with e-readers loaded with thousands of electronic books.

These finalists will give ten-minute presentations via videoconference to the Chicago-area investment firm’s staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company’s monthly grant awards. Each finalist will receive at least $1,000 in donations.

Last month, Share Our Spare received $5,000 to collect and distribute essential baby items to families living in poverty. SBB Research Group’s COO, Matt Aven, said that the company is “honored to support so many important causes through this program.” Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

