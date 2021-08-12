SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series: Celebrating Rural Entrepreneurship with Live Online Panel

Rural-owned small business panel will discuss how to tap SBA’s economic relief programs to help entrepreneurs

WHAT

SBA Celebrates Rural Entrepreneurship: The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to celebrate Rural Entrepreneurship with rural-owned small businesses as they share their small business stories and how they utilized SBA and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) resources and economic aid as critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Learn about the resources available from the SBA and USDA to help rural entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild from disasters.

WHEN

Thursday, August 26, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)



WHO

Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02)

Terri Billups, Senior Advisor for the SBA’s Office of Field Operations

Steffanie Bezruki, Chief of Staff, USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service

Nathan Drager, President/Founder, Quantum PC Services, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Charissa Rubey, CEO, Dakota Micro, Cayuga, ND



HOW

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://rural.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.



