SBA Celebrates Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship with Opening of Mississippi Women’s Business Center

New resource will increase opportunities and accelerate economic recovery solutions for women entrepreneurs, particularly in disadvantaged communities

Washington, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced grant funding for a new SBA Women’s Business Center in Mississippi, which will be hosted by Alcorn State University, a designated historically black college and university (HBCU) in Claiborne County, Mississippi.

“The SBA’s funding of this new Women’s Business Center (WBC) will further bring an important new small business resource to women entrepreneurs in Mississippi at a time when their businesses are working to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “This center is an important step in SBA’s ongoing effort to expand services and accelerate local economic opportunities. Small business ownership is a powerful mechanism for upward mobility and wealth creation, and President Trump’s Administration is doing everything possible to cultivate entrepreneurship in communities that have historically been denied opportunities and otherwise left behind.”

Administrator Carranza’s top priorities have included providing better resources to small businesses in disadvantaged communities and helping women-owned small businesses grow and flourish. Alcorn State University will be the third HBCU to host a WBC under Carranza’s leadership.

The WBC at Alcorn State University will carry out the mission with the support of the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO). SBA’s OWBO was founded in 1979 to help women start their businesses, as well as grow, expand and recover their businesses as America works to restart the economy from the effects of the pandemic. The grant funding period will begin on October 1, 2020.

“For over 30 years, the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership has proudly empowered women to become entrepreneurs through the education, training, and resources our Women’s Business Centers provide,” said Sery Kim, Assistant Administrator for OWBO. “With more than 100 WBCs located in nearly every state, OWBO is committed to assist women, regardless of color or demographic, with overcoming challenges in pursuing their dreams. This new WBC will enable the SBA to help more women entrepreneurs not only to sustain their businesses or recover but be poised for expansion.”

SBA is committed to safely opening WBCs and expanding resources for women entrepreneurs who continue to succeed at making an impact on our nation’s job creation and economic recovery.

Dr. Felecia Nave is the 20th president of Alcorn State University and is the first women president in the university’s 149-year history.

Dr. Nave added, “Alcorn State University is honored to partner with the SBA to host a Women’s Business Center in Mississippi. The Alcorn State University WBC will provide even greater access to women entrepreneurs because we know entrepreneurship and small business ownership are proven paths toward financial independence and economic preservation, especially for women and minorities. We share in the common goal of helping develop women entrepreneurs to be successful in the 21st century global marketplace.”

The SBA’s WBCs are a national network of over 100 centers, offering one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, and procurement.

To learn more about the SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women, and find other WBC locations and SBA resources at www.sba.gov/local-assistance. To learn more about the SBA’s OWBO, visit online at https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/headquarters-offices/office-womens-business-ownership.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.





CONTACT: Carol Wilkerson United States Small Business Administration 2022058520 carol.wilkerson@sba.gov



