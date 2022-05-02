Sazmining Announces the Addition of Seven Key Advisors, All Leading Experts in Renewable Energy, Bitcoin and Fintech

The Bitcoin mining platform recorded an impressive 220% growth increase post-launch, and counts $1.7M + in reservation commitments

Bethesda, MD, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sazmining, the world’s first Bitcoin mining platform created exclusively for retail customers and powered by clean energy, today announced its key advisory slate, seven leading experts in renewable energy, bitcoin and fintech.

“We’re thrilled to welcome some of the brightest minds in renewables and bitcoin as key advisors for Sazmining - experts who are in philosophical alignment with our vision that sustainable energy and bitcoin investing can go hand in hand,” said Sazmining founder and CEO Will Szamosszegi. “Together, we are committed to breaking down the barriers of this asset class, and transforming how people relate to money and energy.”

Serving as advisors are:

Sazmining’s growth trajectory continues. Since launching at Bitcoin 2022, the platform has secured over $1.7M in reservation commitments from retail miners. Interested investors can reserve their mining rigs for the next renewable-powered Bitcoin mining facility by adding their names to the Sazmining waitlist here.

About Sazmining

Sazmining is the world’s first Bitcoin mining platform connecting individual retail miners with existing green Bitcoin mining facilities, aggregating consumer demand and making mining accessible to all. Founded in 2018 by Bitcoin evangelist William Szamosszegi, Sazmining’s vision is to transform how people relate to money and energy. Learn more at https://sazmining.com/.

Story continues

CONTACT: Monica VanHorn Rally Point Public Relations (917) 446-6358 monica.vanhorn@rallypoint.pr



