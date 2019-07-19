'Injuries too extensive': Diving world champion Sayuri Kinoshita dies aged 30

Sayuri Kinoshita (centre) at the Free Diving World Championship in 2018. (Photo by Ali Riza Akkir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Japanese free-diving world champion Sayuri Kinoshita has died at the age of 30.

According to police, Kinoshita was killed when she fell from her apartment in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

She was reportedly rushed to hospital and placed on life support, but was pronounced dead four days later.

"The injuries she sustained were too extensive to survive," her sister Sanae wrote on Facebook.

"Despite this, her body was so strong that she kept fighting another four days before her heart finally gave up on Japan's National Ocean Day, the 15th of July.

"She was surrounded by her family and friends.

"It was Sayuri’s wish that her friends and family would be able to enjoy a celebration of her amazing life at a ‘farewell party’ for a bright and enjoyable day, separate from the wake and funeral service.”

Police are investigating how she fell.

Kinoshita broke the women’s free-dive world record in 2016 when she successfully dived to a depth of 72 meters in Egypt.

She was the first female free-diver to break any of the records held by legendary Russian Natalia Molchanova.

She also broke the Free Immersion women’s world record in 2018 with a dive of 97 metres.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media.

