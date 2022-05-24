WHO says monkeypox containable, convening research meeting to support member states

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - There have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first case was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains "containable", the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the outbreak. (Reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans)