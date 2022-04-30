Saying goodbye to Guy Lafleur: how to follow the ceremonies on CBC

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur died at the age of 70. Fans will get the opportunity to formally say goodbye to him at visitations at Montreal's Bell Centre this weekend and at a national funeral next week. (CBC / Radio-Canada - image credit)

This week, Montreal fans and the hockey world at large will have the opportunity to formally say goodbye to one of the greatest players in Canadiens history.

Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur died last week at the age of 70. Public visitations will begin this weekend, with his national funeral scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The hockey legend will lie in repose at the Bell Centre for two days. Fans wishing to pay a final tribute can visit the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, or Monday, May 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Visitors are asked to use the arena's main entrance at 1909 des Canadiens-de-Montreal Ave.

CBC / Radio-Canada

Quebec will hold a national funeral for Lafleur on Tuesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. ET at the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral in downtown Montreal. CBC News will have full coverage of the ceremony on TV, radio and here on our website.

Here's how you can follow along:

On TV: CBC News Network will be live from the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral Tuesday morning as of 8 a.m. A network special following the ceremony, with live translation, will begin at 10 a.m. Local programming in Montreal will continue the coverage throughout the day.

On Digital: The CBC News Network special will be available on the CBC Montreal website as a livestream, starting at 10 a.m. ET. The special will also be available live on CBC Gem.

On Radio: A Montreal radio special will run on 88.5 FM — and across the stations of the Quebec Community Network —on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Shawn Apel and co-hosted by Shawn Lyons, including live updates from the scene from local reporters.