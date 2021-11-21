Saweetie Twerks During Sexy SNL Performance of New Single 'Icy Chain'

Saweetie rocked the Saturday Night Live stage in her debut performance on the show.

The rapper, 28, joined host Simu Liu as the musical guest for Saturday's episode, during which she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend." She rocked a bedazzled bodysuit and bright, red hair for the performance as she took the stage with four female backup dancers.

Saweetie later returned to perform her new single "Icy Chain," which was released on Friday. She changed into a white mini dress for the second performance, which included lots of twerking throughout the choreographed dance routine.

Saweetie's SNL debut comes ahead of the release of her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was originally slated to drop in June, but has since been pushed to 2022.

In an interview with Big Tigger ahead of the 2021 BET Awards in June, Saweetie explained why she decided to hold off on the release of her album.

"Pretty Bitch Music was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it," she said at the time. "And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I'm a perfectionist, and it's on the way."

She later told fans in August that the album was finished, revealing that she had traveled to Paris to put the finishing touches on the project.

"I went to Paris to finish my album [and] now I'm just living with it to ensure it's perfect," she said during an interview with Hollywood Life that month. "A new album is something serious. I need to know that when I release this kid of mine — because as artists we feel our products are our babies — that no matter what anybody says, I'll know that it's my best work."

She added, "I'm really challenging myself, and I just want to ensure that I put out a body of work that [will] symbolize art."

Prior to her SNL performance, the musician hosted the 2021 MTV European Music Awards. She opened the Nov. 14 show, performing hits "Back to the Streets" and "Best Friend" for the audience.