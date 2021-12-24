Saweetie Flaunts New Platinum Blonde Buzzed Haircut in Stunning Bikini Pics

Saweetie

Saweetie is reinventing herself ahead of the new year!

The "Tap In" rapper, 28, hit Instagram on Friday to show off her bold new hairstyle. Posing in two separate bikinis, she debuted a stunning platinum-blonde buzz cut (click here to see!).

Saweetie received much praise for making the big chop.

Tinashe commented "period," while The Circle's Courtney Revolution said the artist looked "stunning." Wild 'N Out comedian Vena E. used multiple red heart emojis as she wrote, "Let's goooo."

"Yesss!" said Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who recently chopped off her own hair. "It's so freeing!"

Saweetie is no stranger to switching up her hair from time to time. She has gone from long vibrant red locks to box braids to flowing icy blonde hair, to name just a few.

After bleaching her hair to the icy blonde shade, the "My Type" rapper told HelloBeautiful in August that that particular style came about because she wanted to "be different."

"The wigs and the makeup is kind of making everyone mesh together," she continued. "I don't like meshing. I like being unique. I like standing out. So I was like, 'You know, I'm going to do what traditional stars do and I'm going to commit [to the new look]."

Saweetie's hair is also a big part of her self-care routine.

"My whole food intake and what I've been putting on my face and my hair has just shifted," she previously told Hello Giggles. "It costs more, but our bodies aren't robots. What we put in is what we are, so I'm trying to just have more of a healthy lifestyle."

It's been a transformative year all around for the hitmaker. Saweetie announced her split from longtime beau Quavo in March. In November, she made her Saturday Night Live performance debut and hosted the MTV EMAs. She also had massive success through hits like "Best Friend."

Recently reflecting on her busy year, Saweetie told PEOPLE she is ready to recharge ahead of 2022.

"I'm going to take a deep breath and release some stress," she said. "Hopefully I'm able to evaluate, reflect on and see what I can do better next year, because I work a lot."

"Balance needs to happen," she added. "I feel like I'm being run down to the ground right now and my body doesn't feel good. I've had mental breakdowns and it's just really stressful, but it's nice to be acknowledged because it lets me know that my hard work isn't going unnoticed."