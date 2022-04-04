Saweetie Channeled Marilyn Monroe on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Saweetie wearing pink valentino at the 2022 Grammys

Getty Images

Saweetie arrived at the 2022 Grammys red carpet wearing a fuchsia gown from Valentino's all-pink fall ready-to-wear collection (look 2, in case you're wondering) and dripping in diamonds — something she definitely played up as she made her way into the big show. And while the color, which Vogue called "retina-vibrating fuchsia" was just the thing to have her stand out from the sea of gowns and sequins, it was the overall vibe and throwback Marilyn Monroe-style tongue-in-cheek sex appeal that had her head and shoulders above her fellow nominees.

Saweetie (real name: Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) even played up the long gloves and diamonds as she posed, recalling Monroe's performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." While Valentino's designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, didn't mention the iconic scene when he described his collection, it doesn't take a fashion historian or movie buff to see that there's certainly a similarity.

Saweetie 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie's two-piece may be a far cry from Monroe's shift dress, but think of it as a 2022 update to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' take on bombshell glam. Her diamonds included a shimmering, asymmetrical choker and stud earrings as well as delicate bracelets. She swapped her usual long blonde hair for a short platinum crop.

While there were several version of Marilyn's pink Travilla dress made for the movie, the only surviving piece sold for $370,000 at auction back in 2010. At the time, it was described as "the most important film costume to ever come to auction." The dress also made an appearance after that movie, when Monroe wore it to the 1954 premiere of her movie There's No Business Like Show Business.

Tonight, Saweetie is nominated for two awards. She's up for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for "Best Friend," which features Doja Cat.