Saweetie Changes Gowns Mid-Red Carpet at the 2022 Grammys

One outfit wasn't enough for Saweetie at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The rapper, 28, arrived for music's biggest night wearing a custom fuchsia Valentino two-piece outfit from the brand's Fall Winter 2022-2023 collection. She completed her first look with a choker necklace and pink gloves.

She later posed for photos in a custom Oscar de la Renta black taffeta bubble gown with draped bustier and crystal flowers. She accessorized the dress with matching nails and a statement ring.

On the E! red carpet preshow, host Zanna Roberts Rassi said Oscar de la Renta designer Fernando Garcia sketched the black gown, which was inspired by Halle Berry's famous 2002 Oscar gown, three days ago and that it came together in "record speed."

The performer also debuted blonde pixie hair on the red carpet.

Saweetie is nominated for Best New Artist at tonight's Grammys. She was also nominated Best Rap Song for "Best Friend" but Kanye West won that award for his song "Jail".

On the red carpet, the two-time Grammy nominee got emotional as she talked about her success in the music industry.

"Girl, don't make me cry," Saweetie told Laverne Cox on Live from E!: Grammys. "Don't make me cry! Yes [I imagined I'd find success] but I didn't know it would happen this quick."

Earlier this month, Saweetie opened up about receiving recognition for her work.

"When you work really hard, it's always nice to get acknowledged," Saweetie said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, adding that she was "in shock" after learning of her Grammy nomination: "I screamed, [I] did a lot of things."

She added that should she win, she plans on putting her Grammy "somewhere special" and will "make it look like a museum in my house."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.