Sawan Somwar Vrat 2021: Foods To Eat During the Shravan Fast

Sawan month begins from 25 July 2021. The month holds a special significance in Hinduism and is dedicate to Lord Shiva.

Sawan is also known as the month of Shravan. It is considered very auspicious and important by devotees of Lord Shiva

According to Hindu calendar, Sawan is the fifth month, and falls during July-August. People celebrate this month by worshipping Lord Shiva. Some devotees also keep fast. People also worship Goddess Parvati during this month.

All days of the month of Sawan are considered auspicious. However, Mondays hold a special significance during this month. People observe fast on Mondays and it is believed that fasting on Mondays fulfill all our desires.

Sawan Month 2021: Somwar (Monday) Vrat (Fast) Dates

First Sawan Monday - 26 July 2021

Second Sawan Monday - 2 August 2021

Third Sawan Monday - 9 August 2021

Fourth Sawan Monday-16 August 2021

Sawan month will end on August 2021.

Boiled Potatoes

Boiled Potatoes is one the easiest thing you can have while you are fasting. You need to boil some potatoes, add some salt and give it a tadka with jeera (cumin) and it will be ready.

Dry Fruits

If you don't want to have a full meal, or you don't want to cook something while fasting, then you just have some Dry Fruits. They are a great source of energy and can be eaten while fasting during Sawan month.

Sabudana Dishes

You can always have Sabudana (sago) dishes while fasting. One of the most popular dish is Sabudana Khichdi. It can be easily prepared using some soaked sago, peanuts and some potatoes. Apart form this, you can also make Sabudana Wada or any other sabudana dish while fasting.

