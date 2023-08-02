Saw X is the longest Saw movie to date

Saw X director Kevin Greutert has revealed that the upcoming sequel will be the longest movie in the franchise.

The tenth film in the horror series is due for release next month, and is set in between the events of the first Saw movie and Saw II, exploring "the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game".

Speaking at Midsummer Scream 2023 (via The Direct), Greutert addressed the length of the movie, confirming it should run the longest of all the films – taking it ahead of the current record-holder Saw III.

"There's so much more to this film than even the amazing amount that was there," he said. "I can say it's the most epic, and this might sound scary, but I think it's the longest Saw movie... We don't waste. When we're editing a Saw movie, we do not waste time. So the fact that it's long, I think, is a testament to just how well done it is.”

Greutert went on to tease: "You know, as much as this trailer shows, the thing that really blows me away is kind of how little it does at the same time. So, I think anybody who thinks, ‘Well, I've seen that movie now,’ is very, very wrong."

The director, who previously helmed 2009's Saw VI and 2010's Saw 3D, added that he "had [a] confidence" that he didn't previously feel on his first movie.

"I think one of the things you'll see when you look at this movie is there'll be a familiarity that, wow, the franchise is back," he continued. "And it feels in a lot of great ways, like the older Saw movies, but I like to think that we were all just... much better at it.

"And more experienced, and Tobin Bell, in particular, has spent so much time immersed in this character that he's kind of fleshed out, I think, about as far as any horror dude can be.”

He also called Saw X "a much more straightforward story than maybe people are used to", though "in a really good way".

"The whole thing takes place in the timeline between Saw 1 and II," the director said. "We're not bending ourselves into weird contortions to include the Tobin [Bell's] character in the story. So I think anybody who's never seen this movie will watch and understand and enjoy this.”

Saw X is set to be released in cinemas on September 29.

