‘I saw my grandson’s name and I fainted’: grief engulfs town after Thailand nursery attack

White sheets were pinned across the entrance to the children’s centre in Nong Bua Lamphu on Friday morning, and draped across tables outside. On the steps leading up to the low-slung building, white flowers were left as tributes. In the baking sun, weeping families gathered outside the building where 37 people, most of them young children, had been shot and stabbed.

As the country battled to come to terms with its worst mass killing in decades, the town of Uthai Sawan was swamped by grief. As well as disbelief and shock, there was anger.

Nuankanjana Sola’s grandson was one of those killed in the gun and knife attack at the childcare centre in Thailand’s northeast. He was only four years old.

She says that when she heard about the incident, she went to the centre immediately. “I rushed to check the name list and I saw my grandson’s name and I fainted.”

“He was such a lovely child. He was talkative and playful. He was always asking me to buy some toys. I’m furious that the gunman did this to the children who had no power to protect themselves.”

The attacker, a former police officer, opened fire and stabbed children as they slept at the centre in Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province at about noon on Thursday, police and witnesses said. As he left the nursery the attacker drove his car towards and shot at bystanders then returned home, where he shot himself, his wife and his child.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrab, a 34-year-old former police lieutenant colonel who had been dismissed from the force since January for methamphetamine possession, and officially fired in June. He had appeared in court earlier on Thursday on a drugs charge and was due to appear again on Friday.

Anong Mumwan’s four-year-old nephew was killed in the attack and another relative was critically injured. She called for security guards outside childcare centres and better enforcement of drugs and guns.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” she said.

Throughout Friday morning a line of heartbroken parents placed white roses on the steps of the nursery. Buarai Tanontong and her daughter were among them. Both of her three-year-old grandsons were among those killed.

“I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t think that it would be my two grandsons,” she said, clutching her daughter.

Nanthicha Punchum, acting chief of the nursery, described harrowing scenes as the attacker barged into the building in the rural district.

“There were some staff eating lunch outside the nursery and the attacker parked his car and shot four of them dead.”

Rabieb was driving near the centre as the attack unfolded. She describes hearing a loud bang but thought it was a firecracker.

“We lost one teacher who lives in our village. The feeling … it’s just sad.”

The Thai king is expected to visit the site of the tragedy later on Friday. Around the building where only two days ago scores of preschool children played, officials in white uniforms with black armbands laid a red carpet for the king’s visit.

