‘We saw it going down and heard a boom.’ 911 calls detail Broward plane crash that killed 2

Newly released 911 calls depict the shock and fear some neighbors had when a small plane smashed into a Miramar home Monday, killing an experienced pilot and student on board.

“An airplane just fell on top of my house,” one woman frantically told a 911 operator.

The single-engine plane crashed into a home in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive around 11:40 a.m., just a half-mile away from North Perry Airport, where it took off.

READ MORE: Several planes have crashed into this Broward area the past 2 years. What happened?

Antony Roland Yen, 34, and Jordan Travis Hall, 32, were both on the plane and killed, according to Miramar police.

READ MORE: Small plane crashed into Broward home, killing 2. Experienced pilot, student were on board

One of several calls made to 911 came from a woman who said the plane landed on her house. She was with her baby when the plane collided into their home.

“I was there with my baby and I got out,” the woman told an operator. “We are fine, just really scared.”

Nearby neighbors and a police officer tried to get to the plane, she said. In the background of the call, she could be heard helping and directing the good Samaritans to the spot where it crashed.

Another heard the plane crash just five blocks from her home, telling an operator she saw smoke.

A third woman who called 911 told the operator that she and her husband watched the plane go down — before hearing a loud “boom.”