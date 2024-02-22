The ‘Saw’ Franchise Creator Is Cutting Out of His $4.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home

James Wan is best known for directing the Saw and The Conjuring horror film mega-franchises, and more recently the non-spooky blockbuster hit Aquaman, but it appears the prolific Malaysian-born filmmaker is angling for a different role in his latest venture: real estate seller. Wan is currently seeking a buyer able to pony up $4.7 million for his revamped midcentury modern in the hills above West Hollywood, tucked away near the top of the Doheny Estates neighborhood and abutting the much better-known Bird Streets enclave.

Records indicate Wan bought the house way back in 2007, paying $3.2 million; for much of the past 10 years, the property has been leased out. The relatively petite structure packs three bedrooms and four bathrooms into 2,951 square feet of living space. Constructed in 1960, the single-story house has since been thoroughly modernized and privatized, shielded from public view by gates and tall hedges. Covered in neutral tan stucco that’s been paired with brown accent trim and a gray shingled roof, the place boasts a long, wide driveway leading to a two-car garage for convenient off-street parking

Built in 1960, the midcentury ranch-style house has been updated and now sports contemporary interiors and walls of glass.

Ash gray hardwood flooring, stark white walls, recessed lighting, and a distinct indoor/outdoor flow define the home’s interior theme. Like many open-plan houses, the living room, dining area, and kitchen all share a single, wall-free space. A sliding glass door provides stunning views of the surrounding hills and also has convenient access to the backyard’s patio lounge area. The dining area, separated from the living room and kitchen via a pair of funky pass-throughs, is demarcated by a radiant modern chandelier; the sleekly modern kitchen offers a breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and plenty of countertop space, plus up-to-date stainless appliances.

Though not especially roomy, the master suite has enough space for a wee sitting area in the bedroom. Woven bamboo shades provide privacy from the front yard-facing windows, and there’s a walk-in closet and master bath with separate vanity area.

Out back, there’s a swath of grassy lawn and an azure-colored swimming pool. Perhaps the most show-stopping element of Wan’s property is a patio dining area that adjoins a koi pond, making for a lovely place to host an intimate al fresco dinner party. There’s also a second, pergola-covered dining area conveniently sited just outside the kitchen.

Wan’s current home is a nearly $20 million Bel Air estate formerly owned by both Meg Ryan and Diane Keaton.

Besides his no-longer-wanted house in the hills above WeHo, Wan also owns a much grander 1930s Mediterranean-style mansion in Bel Air he purchased from HauteLook founder Adam Bernhard for $18.5 million in 2016. That estate boasts an impressive pedigree: Bernhard originally acquired it from actress Meg Ryan, and the lavish property was once also owned by fellow actress and noted architecture aficionado Diane Keaton.

