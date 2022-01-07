We all saw the Capitol attack. Now many are 'denying the truth in front of their face.'

A year ago this week, the world watched as hundreds of protesters, angry about the presidential election results, broke through barriers and police lines to force their way into the U.S. Capitol. They beat officers with the officers' own shields, turned flag poles into clubs and spears, smashed windows and doused police with chemical sprays.

Some rioters ransacked offices and rifled through lawmakers' desks. Others chanted "Hang Mike Pence" and shouted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. More than 700 have since been charged with crimes.

An estimated 140 police officers were injured. Four died by suicide in the days and weeks after. Five people died during or soon after the event, although not all their deaths have been directly linked to the riot. One woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by Capitol police as she tried to enter the House chamber.

"Nothing in my experience in the Army or as a law enforcement officer prepared me for what we confronted on Jan. 6," Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, an Army veteran, told a House panel. He said hand-to-hand combat with the rioters was like a "medieval" battle.

These facts can't be disputed. But how we remember or interpret that day is. A slew of recent polls show just how divided we are.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found more than 8 in 10 Republicans, Democrats and independents say they are worried about the future of America's democracy. But, our story said, they disagree on whether the Jan. 6 mob represented an effort to undermine democracy or to fix it. Eighty-five percent of Democrats call the rioters "criminals." Two-thirds of Republicans say, "They went too far, but they had a point."

An ABC/Ipsos poll showed that 96% of Democrats believe those involved in the attacks were threatening democracy. Among Republicans, 45% say the event was a threat to democracy; 52% say those involved were "protecting democracy."

An AP/NORC poll showed that 29% of Republicans say the Capitol riot was "not very or not at all violent." That's compared to 1% of Democrats and 14% of independents.

And in a NPR/Ispos poll, 30% of Republicans agree with the statement, "The Jan. 6th events were actually carried out by opponents of Donald Trump, including antifa and government agents," compared to 8% of Democrats and 12% of independents.

"What I think is chilling is not just that we're divided in partisan ways, because that's something that's been very familiar, it is that we're divided on something where there is a story that is true and a story that is false," said USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

"You can be divided on what the right kind of health care policy is. We should not be divided on what happened on January 6th, because we can see what happened. We have pictures and video of what happened and the testimony of people who were there. And that is what makes this of such concern because it's people basically denying the truth that is in front of their face."

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Congress is divided as well. USA TODAY interviewed more than 120 lawmakers who were in the Capitol that day.

"While the mayhem unfolded, lawmakers searched for escape routes and makeshift weapons to arm themselves against the rioters," our story said. "They retrieved gas masks in the House chamber they didn't know were there.

"Some thought they might die, others considered the details of their funerals."

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers said they are bewildered and angry that the attack is being minimized and even questioned as a real event.

Many Republicans denounced the attack. Others accused Democrats of using Jan. 6 for political purposes.

“Our Democratic colleagues are trying to make (the 2022 midterm elections) about January the sixth and most people are more worried about inflation and crime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told USA TODAY.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul called Jan. 6 a fixation of the “left-wing media."

"There are really deep, interpersonal conflicts that could gum up the works (of Congress)," said Sean Rossman, a USA TODAY assistant political editor. "People won't ride the elevator together. People won't co-sponsor legislation, no matter how uncontroversial. Democrats will not invite Republicans on trips. Meanwhile, there's part of the Republican Party that is further casting doubt on the seriousness and explaining it away as a benign dispute of a contested election."

And, our reporters found, the rift is not merely a dispute among conservatives and liberals. Republicans who supported Trump's second impeachment have been ostracized within their own party.

Of course, the point of the Jan. 6 protest was to contest the 2020 presidential election results. I was there at the "Save America Rally."

I was watching the speakers from the middle of Constitution Avenue, between the stage on the Ellipse and the Washington Monument. Packed crowds stretched between the two. Protesters dangled in the trees above.

Later that day, Congress would meet to certify the election results. Those around me fully expected that Vice President Mike Pence would somehow stop the certification and let the states further investigate already debunked election fraud claims in key states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.

Rudy Giuliani took the stage demanding 10 more days to investigate voting machines and ballots, even suggesting "trial by combat."

The crowd was restless.

"We've got enough evidence," yelled a woman in front of me.

"We are DONE talking," came a gravelly voice behind me.

Lowering his tone, he said, "Talking's over."

Next, President Donald Trump took the stage.

"States want to revote. The states got defrauded," Trump said. "They were given false information. They voted on it. Now they want to recertify. They want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people."

He then urged the whipped up crowd to march to the Capitol and give Republicans certifying the lawful election "some boldness."

A year later, numerous courts, exhaustive audits or recounts, and even Trump's own Justice Department have found no fraud.

Trump's team lost 61 of 62 election lawsuits, some for lack of standing and others based on the merits of the voter fraud allegations. The decisions have came from both Democratic-appointed and Republican-appointed judges – including federal judges appointed by Trump.

Georgia counted its ballots three times. Arizona's audit even showed the margin for Biden was actually greater than in the official results.

Still, the election is not fully accepted.

Our recent poll found a majority of Republicans, 58%, say Joe Biden wasn't legitimately elected to the White House.

Page said she's concerned how acceptance of the Capitol attack and belief in "the big lie" could affect future elections.

In our poll, "more than 80% thought democracy is in peril and that was true of Democrats and Republicans and independents, but Democrats saw the January 6th rioters as an assault on democracy. And a lot of Republicans saw them as protecting democracy, bringing back democracy," Page said.

"I'm not sure what they think democracy is, but they saw (Jan. 6) as something that was justified to do. So does that mean it would be justified to do in 2024? Yeah."

