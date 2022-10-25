Savvy Cleaner Strikes Gold on Live Shopping Show With New Assistant Producer Jenifer Holland

Savvy Cleaner's New Assistant Producer Jenifer Holland Brings a Spark to the Tips and Tools Live Shopping Show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, known for training house cleaners and maids, joins the live shopping movement with tips on cleaning and the tools you need. "Live streaming seems like the next natural step for our business," says Savvy Cleaner's CEO, Angela Brown. "And Jenifer Holland brings a bright and creative perspective as Assistant Producer."

Vimeo says, "More than 90 million subscribers will use live streaming by 2024. It's estimated that the global live streaming market will reach more than 247 billion dollars by 2027."

Savvy Cleaner's live shopping Tips and Tools show, at just eight weeks in, is simulcast on three major retail online platforms. As video has become an essential element on every platform and channel, Holland's skill for SEO and Keyword research enables the show to reach a broader audience.

About Assistant Producer Jenifer Holland

Jenifer Holland, a graduate of Guilford College, has called Charlotte, North Carolina home for over 20 years. She is happily married and a mom to two college-age sons and an English Lab named Potter. Jenifer and her husband divide their weekends between the mountains and the beach.

When she's not putting shows together, she can be found in the kitchen baking cookies and decorating cakes.

About Savvy Cleaner
Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. They started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

