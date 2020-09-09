Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 9 September 2020 at 1.00 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar starts co-operation negotiations due to the corona situation

Savosolar Plc is preparing to adjust its operations due to the possible negative effects of the newly activated corona situation by starting co-operation negotiations concerning the personnel of the Finnish company due to production and financial reasons. The negotiations deal with the possible layoffs of about 25 people on a part-time or full-time basis for a maximum of 90 days, using a five days negotiation period. The company has several projects in the active execution and bidding phase and therefore the sales and project execution staff are not affected by the adjustment measures.

