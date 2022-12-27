Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Kirsi Suopelto, December 2022

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            27 December 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CET)



Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Kirsi Suopelto, December 2022

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Hybrid Consulting Oy

 

Position:

Closely associated person

(x) Legal Person

(1): Associated Person

Name

Suopelto, Kirsi

Position

Member of the Board/Deputy member

 

Initial Notification

 

Reference number:

22763/4/6

 

 

 

Issuer

Name:

Savosolar Oyj

LEI:

743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21

 

 

 

Transaction details

Transaction date:

2022-12-21

Venue:

FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Nature of the transaction:

ACQUISITION

Further details:

 

 

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000425848

 

Volume:

30229885

Unit price:

0.06940 Euro

 

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

30229885

Volume weighted average price:



0.06940 Euro

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



About Savosolar
Savosolar has two business units: Marine logistics and Renewable energy.

The Marine logistics business unit (Meriaura Oy) is a major carrier of dry cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable sea transport services, while at the same time reducing the carbon emissions of sea transport. Long charter contracts, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects offer the opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine logistics, VG-EcoFuel produces recycled biofuels from recycled bio-oils and industrial byproducts.

The Renewable energy business unit designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turn-key deliveries. The heart of the systems is large-scale solar heating systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. Other energy production and storage solutions can be connected to the systems, too. The company has taken the utilization of large-scale solar heating to the next level with its patented technology where the core is the optically coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.


