Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: VG-Shipping Oy Position: Closely associated person (x) Legal Person (1): Associated Person Name Mälkiä, Jussi Position Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 22825/4/4 Issuer Name: Savosolar Oyj LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 Transaction details Transaction date: 2022-12-21 Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME) Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Further details: Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000425848 Volume: 30229885 Unit price: 0.06940 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 30229885 Volume weighted average price:



0.06940 Euro

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com







Savosolar has two business units: Marine logistics and Renewable energy.

The Marine logistics business unit (Meriaura Oy) is a major carrier of dry cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable sea transport services, while at the same time reducing the carbon emissions of sea transport. Long charter contracts, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects offer the opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine logistics, VG-EcoFuel produces recycled biofuels from recycled bio-oils and industrial byproducts.

The Renewable energy business unit designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turn-key deliveries. The heart of the systems is large-scale solar heating systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. Other energy production and storage solutions can be connected to the systems, too. The company has taken the utilization of large-scale solar heating to the next level with its patented technology where the core is the optically coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , phone: +46 8-604 22 55.



