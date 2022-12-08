Savosolar Oyj

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 8 December 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar appoints Kirsi Suopelto as Vice President, Strategy

Savosolar has appointed Ms. Kirsi Suopelto, Master of Laws and MBA (born 1976) as Vice President, Strategy of Savosolar Plc and a member of the group's executive management team. Kirsi's tasks include preparation of large investments and financial arrangements as well as M&A projects. Kirsi was elected as the chairperson of the board of Savosolar Plc at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 25, 2022 and at the subsequent organizational meeting of the board.

Kirsi has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, both in legal and commercial positions. Kirsi has worked for several companies offering financial services in Finland and abroad. She has also been promoting financial industry interests. Kirsi is the chairperson of the board, owner and founder of Hybrid Consulting Oy, which acted as an advisor to VG-Shipping Oy and Meriaura Oy in the Savosolar transaction. Kirsi also has several years of experience working on boards of start-up and growth companies.

Savosolar’s CEO Jari Varjotie: "Kirsi has extensive experience in business development and financial arrangements in various environments. I am sure that her experience and expertise will greatly benefit the growth of the new Savosolar as we implement our strategic goal of accelerating the green transition. I warmly welcome Kirsi and I am very pleased that she will join us to strengthen our group's management team."

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 8 December, 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (CET).



About Savosolar

Savosolar has two business units: Marine logistics and Renewable energy.

Story continues

The Marine logistics business unit (Meriaura Oy) is a major carrier of dry cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable sea transport services, while at the same time reducing the carbon emissions of sea transport. Long charter contracts, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects offer the opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine logistics, VG-EcoFuel produces recycled biofuels from recycled bio-oils and industrial byproducts.

The renewable energy business unit designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turn-key deliveries. The heart of the systems is large-scale solar heating systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. In addition, other energy production and storage technologies can be connected to the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a next level, and its collectors feature patented, nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , phone: +46 8-604 22 55.



