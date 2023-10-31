This savory oats recipe is a twist on a classic comfort food

savory oats

You can turn any dish into a gourmet-style meal — all you need is the right recipe. In this episode of ITK: $10 Fine Dining, Chef Andreas Joshua (@andreasjoshua) shares a recipe for savory oats that incorporates zesty roasted nuts and a citrus kick to add texture and warmth to a classic dish. These savory oats are easy to make and cost less than $10 per serving, perfect for a weekday breakfast or lunch. Here’s how to do it:

Ingredients

¼ cup walnuts, crushed

¼ cup cashews, crushed

¼ cup almonds, crushed

Olive oil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon black Urfa chili

¼ teaspoon black lime powder

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

½ small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

Neutral oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup oats

1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

Lime

Instructions

1. Toss the nuts with olive oil and season with paprika, chili, lime powder and sesame seeds — Roast at 350℉ for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

2. Saute garlic and onions in neutral oil and season with a pinch of salt and ground black pepper. Add in oats and coconut milk once the onions have cooked a bit. Reduce heat to simmer and add nutritional yeast, then season with more salt and pepper. Let cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Top the oats with roasted nuts, lime zest and lime juice to serve.

