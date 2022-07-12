Savor the savings of today's Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and Cuisinart

Monica Petrucci and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and sales on kitchen products
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For all the kitchen tools you need to throw together simple summer salads and cook up a mean barbecue, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the time to shop. The shopping extravaganza started today, July 12 and we are tracking the best deals on cookware, appliances and more all day long.

If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen this year, you've come to the right place. Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales available at Amazon today.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here: Shop the absolute best Amazon deals today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated hand blender and a cookware set.

  1. OXO Good Grips Nonstick 12" Frying Pan Skillet for $41.99 (Save $18)

  2. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $74.95 (Save $25.04)

  3. Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $94 (Save $55)

  4. KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor for $119.99 (Save $130)

  5. HexClad 12-inch Hybrid Wok for $129 with on-page coupon (Save $40)

  6. Cuisinart 11-Piece Stainless-Steel Chef's Classic Cookware Collection for $127.49 with on-page coupon (Save $322.51)

  7. DeLonghi Livenza All-Day Grill for $229.95 (Save $100)

  8. KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)

  9. Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Smoker Grill for $499.95 (Save $100)

  10. Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $899.95 (Save $600.05)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Small appliance Amazon Prime Day deals

From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart.

The mini Kitchen Aid stand mixer is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Kitchenware Amazon Prime Day deals

Something as simple as a new set of wine glasses or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

Upgrade your kitchen with these deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day 2022
Cookware Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

Save big with the best Amazon Prime Day cookware deals on brands like GreenPan, Hestan and OXO.
Cutlery Amazon Prime Day deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.

Upgrade your kitchen knives with the best Amazon Prime Day cutlery deals on Misen, Astercook, Vavsea and more.
What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. We have already seen tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with the best Prime Day deals going live today.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. Last year, we saw markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances—from air fryers to rice cookers to blenders.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video, unlimited books with Prime Reading, and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Amazon competitors like WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home DepotWayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

