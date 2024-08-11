Savinho has the stamina to star, says Pep

Pep Guardiola believes new winger Savinho has the energy and endurance to cope with City’s intense fixture schedule.

It’s a packed calendar for the Blues with high-pressure games throughout 2024/25 as we eye success in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

There’s no respite with weekend and midweek encounters ensuring little rest between matches for Guardiola’s trophy-chasing side.

Indeed over the last two seasons, City have played 120 competitive matches – 61 as we secured the Treble in 2022/23 and 59 as we celebrated our Four-in-a-Row triumph in the Premier League and success in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup across 2023/24.

One of the key factors when signing new players is their ability to cope with these punishing demands.

And the manager thinks the 20-year-old Brazilian has what it takes to thrive.

“He is so fast in transitions, so fast and he can do 30 or 40 games,” said the boss.

“I know he can play every three or four days. This is one of the details of which we take a look – how reliable the player is to play every three or four days otherwise he cannot play in the big teams because the demand is like that.

“I had the feeling he is so strong to play regularly – a lot of games, a lot of minutes.”

On top of this pliability, it’s versatility that is another asset for the winger, according to Guardiola.

Savinho’s comfort in electrifying on either the right or the left is another asset for the team as we now look ahead to the season starting for real this coming weekend.

“He is going both sides, playing right and left,” the manager added.

“Jack [Grealish] just can play left, Oscar [Bobb] can just play right. Bernardo [Silva] can play right. Phil [Foden] right and left. Jeremy [Doku] and Savinho can play both sides.

“His impact has been good. He’s so fast. He has to try to understand English a little and communicate with his mates.

“But last season at Girona he was one of the best players in the league. Important.

“Michel, the manager, helped him a lot to grow up and be the player we believe he is. He is a young player, a good transfer for the club, and we are really pleased.”