Savings war intensifies as 4.31pc bond launches

Savings rates have reached a 13-year high after banks passed on higher rates to customers.

Savers can now secure a rate of 4.31pc on their money, following the launch of a new best-buy one-year fixed bond from Charter Savings Bank.

The bank is offering savers 4.31pc on cash balances between £5,000 to £1m. It is the best-paying one-year fixed bond since February 2009, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

Charter Savings Bank is paying well above its peers, with the average for a one-year fixed bond at 2.92pc, up from 0.82pc at the start of the year.

Its closest rival is Vanquis Bank, which pays 4.25pc to savers using its one-year bond, paid on cash deposits of at least £1,000 and up to a maximum of £250,000.

Bonds offer higher rates to savers willing to lock their cash away for a fixed period of time. The average rate for an easy-access account is just 1pc, while the average rate for an easy access cash Isa is 1.13pc.

As rates across the market steadily increase, the difference between rival savings accounts can quickly add up to hundreds of pounds. A saver with £10,000 would earn £431 a year in the Charter Savings Bank fixed bond. The same amount of cash in an average easy-access account would earn less than a quarter of that sum, returning £100.

However, experts warned those locking into fixed bonds now could miss out on further rate rises over the coming months. Market expectations suggest the Bank Rate could reach 5.75pc by spring next year. It currently stands at 2.25pc.

Anna Bowes, of the analyst Savings Champion, said: “It is difficult for savers because there may well be better rates around the corner. If you waited and did not lock in to the Charter Savings Bank bond, then you would need a rival bank to offer you a rate of 4.67pc in order to beat Charter Savings, given its account would be paying you interest from today.”

Ms Bowes added that for people with little spare time on their hands to monitor saving rates, it would be sensible to lock in some of their cash while bonds were at their highest in well over a decade.

Despite continued increases in the Bank Rate since late last year, many savers have failed to switch to more competitive offers. Savers have more than £2bn in the “Investment Account” offered by National Savings & Investments, which pays just 0.01pc interest.

However, all savers face a real loss on their cash as no accounts come close to matching the rate of inflation, which hit 9.9pc in August.

For example, while £10,000 would earn £431 in the Charter Savings bond, it would lose £509 in real terms thanks to the erosive impact of inflation. The same amount in an easy-access cash Isa would face a real loss of £798.

