Savings rates surge above 3pc for first time since the financial crisis

Savings rates are at their highest level since the financial crisis, handing a financial boost to millions of people.

The average rate on a one-year fixed-rate bond is now 3.1pc, according to financial analyst Moneyfacts. This is the highest since September 2009, when the average rate was 3.17pc.

Someone with £10,000 deposited in the average one-year bond today will earn £310 in interest a year. The average rate has climbed 0.58 percentage points in just three weeks from its previous level of 2.52pc.

The best-paying deals are now well above 4pc, experts said. Those saving in the best-buy one-year bond from Aldermore, which pays 4.35pc, would earn £435 a year.

High street banks have also moved to launch new, higher rates. Santander’s easy-access savings account, currently the best on the market, pays a rate of 2.75pc. Typically smaller providers have offered savers the best return during the past decade.

However, Santander’s deal is only available until November 1 and the bank has warned it could be withdrawn from sale due to high customer demand.

Many top savings accounts have been pulled from the market in a matter of days as savers have rushed to open the best accounts. Three of the top savings accounts have closed to new customers over the past week, according to Moneyfacts.

Charter Savings Bank launched a one-year fixed-rate bond paying 4.31pc on October 6 only to withdraw it from sale four days later due to high demand. Close Brothers introduced two market-leading accounts paying 4.25pc and 4.6pc last Wednesday morning only to withdraw them that afternoon.

Since the mini-Budget on September 23, 30 high-paying savings accounts have launched and then closed within two days, according to data from analyst Savings Champion. In some cases providers have pulled deals within hours, the firm said.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said because these were the “best rates we’ve seen for a decade”, providers were filling up their quota for subscriptions in a short space of time as savers have flocked to access the leading rates.

Eleanor Williams of Moneyfacts said: “It’s vital to keep a close eye on the rate tables as interest rates continue to rise, in order to take advantage of the latest deals to surface.”

Ms Bowes said rates were climbing so rapidly savers should not be worried about missing out. “Competition is so steep at the moment that when a top account is pulled, it is soon replaced by products with rates that are just as high,” she said.