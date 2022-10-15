Savings rates hit 10-year high as new 4.55pc bond launches

Savings Rates Interest Banks Finance

Savings rates have hit the highest level in a decade with the best one-year bond now paying 4.55pc to savers.

Cynergy Bank has launched the new one-year savings account at 4.55pc. Analyst Savings Champion said this was the highest one-year bond on its records, which began in 2012.

Savings rates are rising fast as interest rates have soared globally. Since December 2021, when the Bank of England began raising interest rates, the “best buy” rate has more than tripled, up from just 1.37pc.

Rates have increased by nearly a percentage point, up from 3.6pc, since September 23, when then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget took place. However experts said savings rates were still well behind inflation, which was 9.9pc in the year to August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Those fixing for longer can achieve higher rates, experts said. The top two-year bond from Allica Bank pays 4.8pc, up from 4pc three weeks ago, according to Moneyfacts, another analyst. It said the average rate for a two-year savings account now stands at 3.2pc – this was nearly quadruple the 0.86pc average rate in December 2021.

The best five-year savings rate is now 5.01pc, available from online bank SmartSave. This is also a decade-high, Moneyfacts said. The average rates for one- and two-year Isa accounts have each increased more than four times over since December, to 2.59pc and 2.96pc respectively.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said although savings rates had soared, they still did not come close to keeping pace with inflation.

“We have got to remember that at the moment inflation is still much higher,” she said. “But if inflation falls over the next year, you could be earning more. If you see a good rate then grab it now, because we could see the peak of the race to the top of the best buy table.”

However high rates are fuelling huge demand from savers, she said, which has meant some rates have been pulled from sale quickly after they are launched, after banks hit their subscription limits.