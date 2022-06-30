Should You Use All of Your Savings To Pay Off Your Debt?

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
AsiaVision / iStock.com
AsiaVision / iStock.com

Growing your savings into a healthy emergency fund that could get you through a few months with no income is probably the best financial feeling in the world — except for maybe being debt-free. But is it worth sacrificing the former to achieve the latter? Should you forfeit your savings to eliminate your debt and get a fresh start with nothing owed?

The answer, of course, is that it depends.

“There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all debt repayment plan,” said Michael Jan Baldicana, a finance writer for Pyramid Credit Repair. “It depends on the person and their situation.”

See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
More: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

GOBankingRates asked the experts to help sort out when people might be justified in raiding their savings accounts to tackle a frustrating debt.

This is what we learned.

It’s Almost Never a Good Idea To Leave Yourself With Nothing

As Jan Baldicana pointed out, the wisdom of dipping into savings to tackle debt changes on a case-by-case basis — most of the time. Virtually every expert who spoke with GOBankingRates agreed on one foundational principle: With almost no exceptions should you deplete your entire savings to satisfy a debt.

Better options are almost always available, and if a crisis arrives when your savings account is bone-dry, your only recourse will be to borrow even more money — and borrowing out of desperation all but guarantees less favorable terms, higher interest rates and a brand-new mountain of inescapable debt.

“Generally, it is best to avoid using savings to pay off debt,” said Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix. “Because using savings to pay debts might put you at risk of going back into more debt.”

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

Don’t Squander Savings for Good Debt. Bad Debt? Maybe

The first step in deciding whether to tap into your precious savings to whittle down debt is to identify the debt as toxic or healthy, bad or good.

“Good debts benefit us in the long run and enable us to gain something,” said Jason Cordes of CocoLoan. “Student loans, for example, assist students in obtaining a good degree, which leads to good job placement.”

This kind of debt — which also includes mortgages — generally comes with lower interest rates and lenders who are more willing to work with you if you get into trouble. In most cases, therefore, you shouldn’t raid your savings to pay off good debts.

On the other end of the spectrum is bad debt, like the kind you owe when you use your credit card — and bad debt can ruin lives.

“In this case, your financial situation will determine whether or not you should use savings to repay your debt,” Cordes said. “If you have enough savings in your emergency fund, you can use savings to repay the loan, but you should avoid doing so if you don’t have enough for future uncertainties.”

When Debt Is Dangerous, Savings Are Fair Game

There’s bad debt and there’s really, really bad debt. The worst kind of debt is comparable to legal loansharking and must be dealt with right away at almost all costs.

“While it’s a general rule of thumb to continue growing your savings while paying off debt, the type of debt helps determine whether you need to touch your savings to pay them off or not,” said Nunzio Ross, a personal finance expert who went on to found Majesty Coffee.

Savings, after all, are what you’ll rely on if an emergency strikes — but if you’re being crushed by triple-digit interest from a short-term predatory loan, you’re officially in an emergency.

“High-interest debts like payday and car title loans should take priority, and you need to put as much money into these debts to pay them as soon as you can,” Ross said. “Low-interest ones, such as mortgages and federal student loans, still need to be paid regularly, but they are not as pressing if you are still building your emergency or savings funds. The higher the interest rate, the quicker you want to finish paying them off.”

How Much Do You Have? How Much Do You Owe?

Nearly all of the experts agreed that much of this debate comes down to the amount of debt you’re trying to erase vs. the amount of money you have saved. If your savings account consists of a few hundred bucks that will be able to cover only the most modest of car repairs, yet you owe thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in debt, don’t squander what you have — it won’t even make a dent.

If the situation is reversed, however, and your savings account is flush but you’re staring down the pesky remnants of a lingering debt that you could wipe out with one shot, in most cases, you should go for it.

Although Walker agrees with the consensus opinion that every situation is different and there is no hard-and-fast rule, he offered a few scenarios in which it is almost never a good idea to pilfer your savings account to pay your debts:

  • You don’t have an emergency account that is fully funded.

  • You have trouble paying your bills every month.

  • Your debt carries low interest rates.

  • You have not started saving for a long-term goal.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Should You Use All of Your Savings To Pay Off Your Debt?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.