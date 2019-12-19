Saved British Grand Prix tops Formula 1 fan turnout in 2019

Saved British GP tops fan turnout in 2019

Official attendances released by Formula 1 shows that the British Grand Prix had the highest attendance of any race in a year in which the future of the race was secured.

Silverstone and the British Racing Drivers' Club signed a new year deal with F1 this year after protracted negotiations that had threatened the potential for the British GP to drop off the calendar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The British Grand Prix topped the weekend attendance numbers at 351,000, ahead of Mexico (345,694) and Australia (324,100).

Eight other races logged more than 200,000 people, including Singapore, the United States, Belgium and Hungary.

F1 is also claiming a record weekend attendance of 200,000 for the Italian Grand Prix this year.

The biggest increases compared to 2018 were achieved by Canada (+14.69%), China (+10.34%), Australia (+9.86%), Austria (+9.73%), Hungary (+9.52%) and Italy (+9.29%).

Saved British GP tops fan turnout in 2019

"Our mission is to unleash the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and give our fans an experience they will never forget," said F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches.

"We are therefore delighted to see that, based on research carried out on the ground, those attending events are enjoying their experience over a race weekend and we are determined to ensure they continue to feel that way."

The F1 organisation has claimed a total attendance of 4,164,948, based on numbers provided by the race promoters - representing an increase of 1.75% over the previous season.

Both years featured 21 races, although the 2019 figures were impacted by the cancellation of Saturday's running at the Japanese Grand Prix due to a typhoon.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus