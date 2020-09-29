Saved by the Bell reboot rings in November premiere on Peacock

This fall, school is back in session.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, has finally set a premiere date for the Saved by the Bell reboot starring Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez. The show will arrive in time for Thanksgiving with a debut on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as announced in a new teaser video released Tuesday.

Berkley and Lopez reprise their roles of Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. Only now Jessie is a guidance counselor at Bayside High and Slater is a coach. The series sees California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) getting himself into some hot water when he closes too many underfunded high schools. He proposes sending all affected students to well-funded schools, merging an influx of new kids with the more privileged Bayside High crew.

Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez feature in the new series, which also sees John Michael Higgins playing Principal Toddman.

