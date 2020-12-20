Save our wool farmers, buy British wool this Christmas

Amy Powney x HRH The Prince Of Wales' Campaign For Wool x Johnstons of Elgin scarf (Campaign for Wool)

Have you bought a Christmas jumper yet? Something to keep you cosy on those festive rambles?

If not, consider purchasing one that’s made from 100 per cent wool. Why? Because the pandemic has been catastrophic for wool farmers in Britain (and across the world), and they need all the support they can get right now.

When Covid hit, wool product manufacturing companies closed and department stores cancelled orders, which interrupted the supply chain causing a slump in demand for wool globally. Wool is a commodity and as a result, the price of fleeces dropped by 50 per cent.

It’s a nightmarish situation for sheep farmers, many of whom have been forced to compost their wool harvest because the cost of storing it would not be covered by sales. Most farmers sell their fleeces through British Wool, formerly the British Wool Marketing Board. According to the BBC, some 14 million kg of wool is waiting to be shifted from its stores, while the average price per kg has nearly halved: it is now 32p, compared with 60p the previous year.

“Covid started just at the wrong time for the wool industry, in spring when the sheep needed to be sheared. Farmers struggled to get shearers in because of lockdown,” says Tom Glover, founder of British clothing brand Peregrine, who specialise in making items from 100 per cent British wool.

British knitwear label Peregrine uses 100 per cent wool Peregrine

“While other struggling industries have received some respite through the furlough scheme, this does not apply to farming; it’s not possible to furlough a flock of sheep or the farmers that look after them 24/7. As a result, farmers’ livelihoods and mental health have been hit hard."

Not shearing the sheep isn’t an option, he explains. “If the sheep aren’t sheared its very unhealthy for them, they can drown in mud with the huge weight of wool on the back of them. They need to be looked after.”

A key player in our sustainable future

Once spun into yarn, wool has myriad uses, in clothing, interiors and carpets. And its one of the most sustainable fabrics on the planet. Made of Keratin, a natural protein similar to the protein that makes up human hair, wool can be broken down naturally without causing an environmental hazard. Its fibres biodegrade naturally in soils and the sea, so they don’t accumulate in landfill and oceans unlike synthetic alternatives.

Story continues

Prince Charles, who founded the Campaign for Wool back in 2010 to promote the use of the material across industries, proved as much when he buried two jerseys in a flowerbed at Clarence House back in 2016 - one woollen, the other made of a synthetic fibre.

Nicholas Coleridge wearing the Campaign for Wool x Amy Powney 10th anniversary scarf Campaign for Wool

“Six months later we came back with all the television cameras and journalists and we dug up the two jerseys and the wool one had almost completely decomposed,” Nicholas Coleridge, Chairman of the Campaign for Wool tells the Standard. “You couldn’t really see much just some rather fat worms eating the last bits of it. It was the circle of life at its best.

“The synthetic one however, honestly, you could have shaken the earth off it, put it in the washing machine for a quick spin, then you could have put it on. I often think of that jersey, which eventually went to landfill. It will still be there in 500 years time, because that’s how long all these synthetic clothes last.”

When HRH Prince Charles and Coleridge began the Campaign for Wool, which this month celebrates its tenth anniversary, nobody was telling the ecological story of the material, so they made that a focus.

British knitwear label Charl uses 100 per cent wool Charl Knitwear

“I think if you had asked the typical person on the street 10 years ago if a wool jersey is in some way environmentally better than a synthetic one, I don’t think many people would have known or seen it as an issue,” says Coleridge. “But now because we’re all much more environmentally alert so wool has come to the fore.

“It’s mad that we wouldn’t use it,” he continues. “Wool grows naturally on a sheep’s back, why would we not use that and instead use man-made synthetics that are made out of oil and pollute the planet.”

Getting brands to use wool

Most of the woollen clothing we buy in the UK is made from soft Merino wool, which largely comes from New Zealand, Peru and South Africa. As these climates are warmer, the wool is finer and therefore more suitable for clothing. With our sheep accustomed to cooler climes, British wool is coarser, and thus largely used to make carpets. 10-15 per cent however is used in clothing, and is particularly good for sturdy fishermen’s jumpers (such as those Peregrine makes) and tweed yarns, such as those used to make Harris Tweed.

The main task of the Campaign for Wool has been to encourage fashion, interiors and carpeting companies to use the natural product. Back when the Campaign launched, wool prices were even more desperately low than they are now, making wool farming almost unviable as an industry. “It was shocking at the time,” says Coleridge. “Even big high street chains like Marks and Spencer and John Lewis had almost stopped using wool, in clothes and in carpets and in suits. Everything was made from oil-based synthetics.”

British knitwear label Peregrine uses 100 per cent wool Peregrine

They have since had great success in championing wool on the world stage, with the price of Australian wool doubling over the lifespan of the campaign, but “it was a David and Goliath fight,” notes Coleridge. “Because the synthetics companies are so rich and so powerful, and wool is complicated, because you’ve got all the farmers, and you’ve got the wool merchants and it then it has to got to be graded and spun and then it gets turned into clothes. It’s more difficult for wool to fight because the chain of production is more labour intensive.”

The campaign has had massive success encouraging fashion students to use wool, and has seen a significant uptake from British fashion brands, with Burberry in particular learning to love the yarn once again.

“We tried to get Sir Philip Green from Topshop interested, but I need hardly tell you he wasn’t,” laughs Coleridge. “(In an outrageous cockney accent) ‘Nah, nah it’s far too expensive! Nah if it doesn’t cost two quid we couldn’t sell it nah mate!’ But anyway he’s had his comeuppance so we don’t need worry about him anymore. I don’t think Boohoo or Prettylittlething are any better, they use no wool. They are archenemies as far as I am concerned.”

So which brands should you buy?

You can make a difference to the plight of wool farmers by ensuring that the jumpers, overcoats and suits you buy are all made from 100 per cent wool.

“Always check the label,” advises Coleridge. “It can be very deceptive actually. Even in quite reputable shops they’ll have a rail of scarves and half of them will be made of wool and half made from fake wool, which if you were smoking a cigarette and a bit of ash fell on it, you might well be barbecued. So from a safety point of you, wool is infinitely better!”

The Crook mark logo British Wool

If you want to buy clothing made from British wool, which is used by a whole host of companies like Abraham Moons, Peregrine, Fox Brothers, Finisterre, the designer Nigel Claybourne and Harris Tweed (which Vivienne Westwood uses in most of her collections), then look for the Crook mark, a logo used by British Wool to denote wool that is either 100 per cent British or a blend. It’s also a guarantee of ethical production.

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, the Campaign for Wool has released a beautiful limited edition 100 per cent wool scarf, designed by Mother of Pearl’s Amy Powney and made at Johnstons of Elgin in Scotland using the wool of four different countries blended together: British, Australian, New Zealand and South African. The design of the scarves which are on sale now on Net-a-Porter, was inspired by the Prince of Wales check.

Amy Powney x HRH The Prince Of Wales' Campaign For Wool x Johnstons of Elgin scarf Campaign for Wool

“If we want to be good citizens and if we want to support the farmers, we need to buy wool whenever we can. It’s frankly the only way,” says Coleridge. “And we should just be very disciplined about buying wool. Firstly it’s nicer, secondly it lasts a long time and thirdly it helps sheep farmers.

“The whole look of Britain, if you think what Britain looks like, all the uplands where you see sheep grazing on hilltops, grazing on Exmoor or grazing in the fields of Gloucestershire. They wont be like that unless there’s a market for their wool.”

Britain has been producing, exporting and crafting with wool for centuries. Wool is the fabric, quite literally, of our county. And we need to support it.