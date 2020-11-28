Save up to 70% off leggings, hoodies and more during Alo Yoga's extended Black Friday sale

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Yoga has become a worthwhile respite for millions this year. For those finding the benefit in daily stretches and meditation, this deal is for you. Alo Yoga is discounting hundreds of their bestselling looks in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Weekend. Once priced at $150, select leggings are now more than $100 off at $48. That’s not all, save up to 70% off chic outerwear, unique tanks and other essentials for yogis serious about their craft.

Ahead, we listed some of our favorite looks. Take a look at the entire inventory at Alo Yoga, it’s truly worth a browse. For those on the fence about sizing or any other concerns, we’ve included some helpful reviews. No code is necessary, but the promotion won’t last long. Find some motivation to perfect that downward dog in a new piece from Alo Yoga.

“I’ve been looking for an easy piece to throw on and I’ve found it! First, I love the color; I’ve yet to find similar colors from other brands. Second, the material is thick enough that it’ll keep you warm but not overheat. The zip pockets are a nice touch and the crop fits my body just right.”

“Very chic white leggings! Material is extremely soft!”

“The straps have enough give to move around in any pose and the quality is amazing. Love the color. True to picture and size.”

“Love the material, snug fit and design! One of my fave racer back tops for a sweaty workout!”

“I love this jacket. I am very petite (under 5”) and would say this jacket runs a bit large. I had it altered and am very happy with it. Greet color. Highly recommend.”

“Exactly what I was hoping for! The fit is perfection!”

“Perfect cropped length, good to wear over dress, shorts, harem pants or leggings, stay at home or for going for walks.”

“I love this top! I’m always wary purchasing a final sale item, but Alo never disappoints. This top is very stylish and breathable, it looks incredible with a bra underneath. I’ve received tons of compliments!”

“Feels comfortable while also looking sleek and put together. Good for the gym, at home, or at work. Size up for a looser fit.”