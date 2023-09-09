How to save under Evergy’s time-based rate plans, and other reader questions, answered

Evergy customers in Missouri have less than a month left before new time-based electricity rates start going into effect.

The Star has been answering reader questions about the four new rate plans, as well as looking into how similar programs have worked in other cities and states.

All four of Evergy’s new rate plans charge a premium for electricity used between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays. And they all offer a discount on electricity used between midnight and 6 a.m. every day.

Now, more readers have reached out with questions about how the new rates will impact them.

Here are answers to four questions The Star has received in the past week.

Are ‘smart meters’ the way to go? Or will those who opt out save more?

Evergy has been installing AMI meters, also called “smart meters,” on customers’ homes and businesses for several years now. These devices can measure electricity use in real time and transmit this data to Evergy.

You probably already have a “smart” meter on your home — unless you specifically chose to opt out. While this small portion of customers will stay on the “flat” rates Evergy charges now, they are generally going to be left with higher bills than other customers because they are charged an additional meter reading fee.

While the new rates are not intended to save customers a significant amount of money, Evergy predicts that most will not see a large increase on their bills unless they use electricity to heat their home in the winter.

If my A/C runs the most from 4 to 8 p.m., how can I save under the new plans?

Evergy recommends pre-cooling your home in the summer to avoid using electricity during peak times.

For example, if you cool your home to below its usual temperature before 4 p.m. and ensure your windows are well-insulated, you can then turn the unit off altogether from 4 to 8 p.m. and avoid the day’s peak electricity prices.

If you are hoping to avoid significant fluctuations in price, the “Peak Reward Saver” plan is the closest to the current “flat rate” plan most customers have now.

Story continues

Can I switch plans with the seasons to save money?

One reader asked if it would be possible to sign up for the Standard Peak Saver Plan from October to May, and switch to the Peak Reward Saver Plan from June to September.

This would let them avoid the Standard Peak Saver Plan’s high peak rates in the summer, but take advantage of its lack of peak-time rates in the winter.

According to Evergy, customers can switch between the four new rate plans whenever they want, as many times as they want.

That means nothing is stopping you from using one rate plan in the summer months and switching to a different one in the winter. Customers can pick and switch between plans through their online Evergy accounts.

How will my bills change if I use all-electric heating?

One reader asked how their electric bills would be affected by the new plans given that they use a heat pump to warm their home with all-electric power. In a cold winter, what kind of bills might they see?

According to a study commissioned by Evergy earlier this year, customers with all-electric heating are the most likely to see higher bills under the new time-of-use rate plans.

However, the study only analyzed customers’ potential bills under the “default” time-based plan known as the “Standard Peak Saver” plan. It also based its predictions on customers’ past electricity use behavior.

If you change your electricity use habits, or opt for a different plan, you may be able to avoid a significant bill increase.

The best way to avoid high bills under the new rates is to avoid heating your home between 4 and 8 p.m, when all four plans charge a premium for electricity. This might mean heating your home above its normal temperature before 4 p.m. and then turning off your heaters during these peak hours.

Do you have more questions about Evergy’s new time-based rate plans? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.