Save on TVs, headphones, home appliances and more at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

Christine Persaud
·4 min read
Shop Best Buy&#39;s Presidents&#39; Day sale for new home appliances, TVs, headphones and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Presidents’ Day is officially observed on Monday, February 21, but several retailers have already started celebrating with deals. Tech giant Best Buy has pulled out all the stops with a great selection of early Presidents’ Day deals on TVs, vacuums, headphones and so much more.

Ahead of Presidents' Day, you can upgrade your outdated stove with the LG LREL6325F Freestanding single electric range, which we named among the best ranges you can buy, for $1,079.99, down from $1,199.99 with a savings of $120. What we love about this versatile range, which functions as a convection range with air fry capabilities, is the sleek cooktop and how easy it is to clean. It delivers even baking and its five burners, two of which are dual zone, were the fastest of any electric range we have ever tested. We indulged in perfectly crispy french fries made using the air fry feature and loved the Wi-Fi connection that allows you to control the appliance with the LG ThinQ app or by voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum at Best Buy during the Presidents&#39; Day sale.
Before you cook up a feast, you might want to get the house spic and span. It may just be time to finally take the plunge into the effortless world of robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum, a top-of-the-line model from the brand that our tester dubbed the "best yet," is on for a killer deal at Best Buy right now, down from $849 to just $599, saving you a cool $250. Our tester loved how well this vacuum avoided obstacles like cords, wires and, most impressively, pet waste, backed by iRobot's cutely named P.O.O.P. (Pet Owners Official Promise). With excellent navigation, strong suction and a self-emptying bin and bag system that sucks up the dust and debris so you only need to discard and replace every few months, what more could you want? For the price, this is a steal.

From home appliances and TVs to small appliances and headphones, there are plenty of great deals across categories at Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. See our top picks below.

Home Appliances

Best Buy&#39;s Presidents&#39; Day sale has deals on dishwashers, refrigerators and more.
TVs

Save on TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL and more during the Best Buy Presidents&#39; Day sale.
  • Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 4 Series LED UHD Smart Google TV for $329.99 (Save $170)

  • Get the LG 43-Inch Class UP8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $359.99 (Save $120)

  • Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $499.99 (Save $130)

  • Get the Sony 50-Inch Class A80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $499.99 (Save $200)

  • Get the Samsung 50-Inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $100)

  • Get the Sony 65-Inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $799.99 (Save $400)

  • Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $849.99 (Save $250)

  • Get the LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $300)

  • Get the Sony 65-Inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (Save $300)

  • Get the LG 65-Inch Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2,299.99 (Save $500)

Small Appliances & Floor Care

Right now, you can save $90 on this Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven at Best Buy.
  • Get the Bella Pro Series 12.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $79.99 (Save $70)

  • Get the Insignia 1.1-Cubic Foot Microwave for $79.99 (Save $30)

  • Get the Bella Pro Series 9-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $80)

  • Get the Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum for $119.99 (Save $40)

  • Get the Insignia HEPA Air Purifier for $139.99 (Save $60)

  • Get the Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven for $199.99 (Save $90)

  • Get the Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler for $269.99 (Save $30)

  • Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)

  • Get the Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier for $699.99 (Save $120)

  • Get the Tineco Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum for $429.99 (Save $70)

Headphones and Earbuds

Shop headphones from JBL, Sony, Skullcandy and more at Best Buy.
Shop the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: Save on home appliances, TVs and more

