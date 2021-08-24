Save Time and Stay Informed with Trademark Factory’s New Client Cabinet Feature

Premier North American trademarking firm launches novel update tool to streamline updates and other communications about trademarks during filing process

If you are serious about protecting the brand of your growing business, Trademark Factory wants to help you get your trademarks done right.

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademarking specialist Trademark Factory is excited to announce that this week, getting updates on your trademarks will be easier with its new tool – the Client Cabinet.

Clients can now skip email exchanges and phone calls and go straight to a dedicated page to see exactly where their trademark is in the filing process. The Client Cabinet will allow applicants to get updates whenever they need them, saving them time that they can instead spend on growing their businesses.

Normally, it can be extremely challenging to understand where a trademark is in the process – whether the search results have come back yet, whether the application has been drafted yet, or whether or not it has been filed.

Once it’s filed, it can be anywhere from 6 to 8 months for United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) to even review the application, and unless you wrote down exactly when it was filed, it’s hard to know whether it has been reviewed and when it is expected to be approved.

Now, Trademark Factory clients will have full transparency into where their trademarks are in the process and what the next step will be – whether an action is needed on their part or if they should simply wait on the USPTO to take the next step.

To gain access to The Client Cabinet and improve your trademarking experience, customers can visit trademarkfactory.com or call +1 (778) 869-7281 or toll-free at +1 (855) MR. TMARK [678-8275]. From there, customers can book a free call with a specialist or order a paid consultation with registered trademark agent, former intellectual property lawyer, and founder of Trademark Factory, Andrei Mincov.

About Trademark Factory

Launched by former intellectual property lawyer in 2011, Trademark Factory’s origins lay at the beginning of founder Andrei Mincov’s legal career in Russia in 1996. His father, the famed Russian composer Mark Minkov, had heard a piece of his being played in the background of an advertisement by a local radio station without his knowledge or consent. Andrei, who was still law student at the time, sued the radio station for copyright infringement and ultimately won a precedent-setting victory in Russia’s second-highest court. After a successful career working for the world’s largest international law firm, Andrei immigrated to Canada in 2007. After undertaking additional schooling in the law, Andrei set out to found a firm that would provide business owners trademarking services for a single, flat fee, and thus Trademark Factory was born. To date, Trademark Factory has filed for over 1,500 trademarks for over 800 clients around the world with an astonishing 99.3% rate of success. For more information, visit trademarkfactory.com and follow Trademark Factory on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram and subscribe to their YouTube channel.

