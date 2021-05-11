Is your favorite network TV series canceled, renewed or ‘on the bubble’?
Decision time is here again.
Major broadcast networks are weighing the fates of 25 endangered sitcoms and dramas, hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. USA TODAY's 24th annual Save Our Shows poll asked you to weigh in on which you'd like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2021-2022 schedules to be unveiled in mid-May. The results are here.
Two-time winner NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," the musical drama, is once again "on the bubble" due to modest ratings and high costs. Many factors go into renewal decisions, including Nielsen ratings, creative quality, profitability, digital viewership and program ownership.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered production of pilot episodes for new series replacements last spring, remains a factor, but network executives say it's less critical this year in determining the fate of series.
Instead, it may impact when (not if) they continue: NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was renewed last spring for what was planned as its final season. The pandemic prevented a return to production until this month, so 10 remaining episodes won't air until fall. And CW's "Supernatural," due to end in May 2020, delayed its final episodes until last fall.
Here's a status update for every current series, based on conversations with top executives at each of the major networks. (Shows that haven't yet premiered are excluded.)
ABC: Will ‘For Life,’ ‘The Rookie’ return?
Renewed, or almost
Big Sky
Black-ish
The Conners
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
Station 19
On the bubble
American Housewife
For Life
The Goldbergs
Home Economics
A Million Little Things
Mixed-ish
Rebel
The Rookie
Canceled, or nearly dead
Call Your Mother
CBS: ‘All Rise,’ ‘SEAL Team’ are at risk
Renewed, or almost
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
Bull
The Equalizer
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
Magnum P.I.
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
S.W.A.T.
The Neighborhood
Young Sheldon
On the bubble
All Rise
B Positive
Clarice
SEAL Team
The Unicorn
United States of Al
Canceled, or nearly dead
MacGyver
Mom
NCIS: New Orleans
Fox: ‘9-1-1’ is a sure bet to return
Renewed, or almost
Bob's Burgers
Call Me Kat
Duncanville
Family Guy
The Great North
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
The Simpsons
On the bubble
The Moodys
The Resident
Canceled, or nearly dead
Bless the Harts
Filthy Rich
Last Man Standing
NeXt
Prodigal Son
CW: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Black Lightning’ to end
Renewed, or almost
All American
Batwoman
Charmed
Dynasty
The Flash
In the Dark
Legacies
Legends of Tomorrow
Nancy Drew
Riverdale
Roswell, New Mexico
Stargirl
Superman and Lois
Walker
Canceled, or nearly dead
Black Lightning
Supergirl
Supernatural
NBC: ‘Zoey’s Playlist,’ ‘Kenan’ uncertain
Renewed, or almost
The Blacklist
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Kenan
Law & Order: SVU
Mr. Mayor
New Amsterdam
This Is Us
Young Rock
On the bubble
Good Girls
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Manifest
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Canceled, or nearly dead
Debris
Nurses
Superstore
