Is your favorite network TV series canceled, renewed or ‘on the bubble’?

Save Our Shows 2021: Is your favorite series canceled, renewed or ‘on the bubble’?

Decision time is here again.

Major broadcast networks are weighing the fates of 25 endangered sitcoms and dramas, hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. USA TODAY's 24th annual Save Our Shows poll asked you to weigh in on which you'd like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2021-2022 schedules to be unveiled in mid-May. The results are here.

Two-time winner NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," the musical drama, is once again "on the bubble" due to modest ratings and high costs. Many factors go into renewal decisions, including Nielsen ratings, creative quality, profitability, digital viewership and program ownership.

The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered production of pilot episodes for new series replacements last spring, remains a factor, but network executives say it's less critical this year in determining the fate of series.

Instead, it may impact when (not if) they continue: NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was renewed last spring for what was planned as its final season. The pandemic prevented a return to production until this month, so 10 remaining episodes won't air until fall. And CW's "Supernatural," due to end in May 2020, delayed its final episodes until last fall.

Here's a status update for every current series, based on conversations with top executives at each of the major networks. (Shows that haven't yet premiered are excluded.)

ABC: Will ‘For Life,’ ‘The Rookie’ return?

Renewed, or almost

Big Sky

Black-ish

The Conners

The Good Doctor

Grey's Anatomy

Station 19

On the bubble

American Housewife

For Life

The Goldbergs

Home Economics

A Million Little Things

Mixed-ish

Rebel

The Rookie

Canceled, or nearly dead

Call Your Mother

CBS: ‘All Rise,’ ‘SEAL Team’ are at risk

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in "The Equalizer," which benefited from a post-Super Bowl premiere and was quickly renewed for a second season.

Renewed, or almost

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

Bull

The Equalizer

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

Magnum P.I.

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

S.W.A.T.

The Neighborhood

Young Sheldon

On the bubble

All Rise

B Positive

Clarice

SEAL Team

The Unicorn

United States of Al

Canceled, or nearly dead

MacGyver

Mom

NCIS: New Orleans

Fox: ‘9-1-1’ is a sure bet to return

Tim Allen and Kaitlyn Dever in "Last Man Standing," which had a nine-season run on ABC and Fox but calls it quits this spring.

Renewed, or almost

Bob's Burgers

Call Me Kat

Duncanville

Family Guy

The Great North

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

The Simpsons

On the bubble

The Moodys

The Resident

Canceled, or nearly dead

Bless the Harts

Filthy Rich

Last Man Standing

NeXt

Prodigal Son

CW: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Black Lightning’ to end

Renewed, or almost

All American

Batwoman

Charmed

Dynasty

The Flash

In the Dark

Legacies

Legends of Tomorrow

Nancy Drew

Riverdale

Roswell, New Mexico

Stargirl

Superman and Lois

Walker

Canceled, or nearly dead

Black Lightning

Supergirl

Supernatural

NBC: ‘Zoey’s Playlist,’ ‘Kenan’ uncertain

Dylan McDermott, Ibrahim Renno, Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt in NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Renewed, or almost

The Blacklist

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

Kenan

Law & Order: SVU

Mr. Mayor

New Amsterdam

This Is Us

Young Rock

On the bubble

Good Girls

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Manifest

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Canceled, or nearly dead

Debris

Nurses

Superstore



