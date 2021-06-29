You can save nearly $200 on HelloFresh meals for a family of 4 right now—here's how

HelloFresh is a great way to learn cooking techniques and you can try it out for a scrumptious discount.

With all the time spent in your home this past year, you may have tried improving your skills in the kitchen. But it's easy to be blindsided by elaborate recipes and hard-to-find ingredients in your local grocery store. That's where HelloFresh comes in, and right now, you can save up to $188 on nearly four weeks' worth of meals.

The meal kit service is offering $77 to $179 off your first four deliveries right now, depending on your selections for how many recipes you want to receive per week (two, three, four or five) and your family size (choose from two or four portions per meal). After picking your desired meal plan on HelloFresh's website, you'll get a $33 to $69 price cut on your first box, $20 to $50 off your second box and $12 to $30 off your third and fourth deliveries. You'll also save an extra $8.99 in shipping, upping your total savings to between $85.99 and $187.99. (To get the highest discount of nearly $200 off, choose meals for four people at four deliveries per week.) You can also customize your choices based on any allergies or dietary restrictions your family might have.

HelloFresh offers family-friendly meal kits that you can cook together.

We named HelloFresh as one of our favorite meal kit services not only for the big portions of its meals and its affordable prices, but also for its straightforward recipes. Packages come with all the required ingredients you'll need for your selected dishes, all of which were separated into specific amounts and labeled in prior tests. Though some of the recipes we tried weren't ready at the 30-minute mark they promised, we did appreciate that they were easy-to-follow, decently sized and consistently delicious, though you will want to note that vegan options were somewhat limited at the time of testing.

The service's current promo allows you to get each serving for as low as $3.74 per meal. It's an affordable way to dip your toes into the waters of cooking, so give HelloFresh a try to skip the grocery lines and shopping stresses!

