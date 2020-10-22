Best smartphone deals for October 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

It’s been 13 years since the smartphone revolution changed the way we communicate and connect with each other on a daily basis. Today, many people can’t imagine a world without smartphones, and more than a few of us run these little gadgets hard and put them up wet. No matter how rough or gentle you are with your own phone, however, the stresses of everyday use mean that you’re going to have to buy a new one at some point.

Smartphone shopping can be fun, but paying retail prices isn’t. The best way to soften the blow to your wallet is by finding a good bargain, and we can help you do just that with this up-to-date list of the best Google Pixel deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, iPhone deals, and other discounts — many of which can save you enough cash to grab one of these smartwatch deals.

Today’s best smartphone deals

Carrier offers usually require you to sign up for a specific service (usually an unlimited plan), trade in an old device, or port in your current number to get the best possible discount, and this is often the best way to score a deal on a brand-name smartphone — particularly newer models that were just released. That’s not always a viable option, however, so these smartphone deals also include some great unlocked devices that you can bring to a service provider of your choice:

Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals

More than ten years after their inception, Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones still command the lion’s share of the Android smartphone market and could arguably be considered Apple’s main competition worldwide (although Apple currently enjoys a larger market share in the U.S. than all Android phone brands combined). As you probably inferred from the name, the 2019 Galaxy S10 phones represent the tenth generation of Samsung’s main flagship line, but Samsung got in the spirit of 2020 when it rolled out the new S-series flagship — dubbed the Galaxy S20 — at its February Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy family also features the Note smartphones that occupy kind of a weird space as alternative flagships featuring larger displays and included stylus pens, and we were more impressed with the new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra than with the S-series devices. Samsung also recently revealed the unique Galaxy Z Flip, a new spin on the old flip-phone concept, along with the larger (almost iPad Mini-like when in use) Samsung Galaxy Fold.

As far as 2019 offerings go, there are actually five 10th-generation Galaxy devices for buyers to choose from: The Galaxy S10, the larger S10 Plus, the budget-minded S10e, the Note 10, and the Note 10 Plus (the Galaxy Note 10 series are still the newest Notes you can buy at the moment, although we may see new Note models released sometime later this year). They’re all great, although the Galaxy S10e is the best value of the bunch while the Note 10 Plus could be our favorite overall. Your best bet when looking for a deal on new releases like these is to take advantage of the carrier offers below, but if you don’t mind last-gen stuff, you can also find great deals on carrier-unlocked models like the Galaxy S9, Note 9, and similar 2018 flagships.

Apple iPhone deals

