You can save more than $100 on the Apple Watch 5 ahead of the brand's Series 6 release

For those who have yet to hear the news, Apple is officially releasing its Series 6 smartwatch on Friday, September 18, with pre-orders already available from $399. This new model will feature a new S6 processor, a brighter display and new sensors for blood oxygen monitoring and better sleep tracking. As we've seen in the past, however, when new Apple products are released, price drops tend to follow on the company's older models—and that's exactly what's happened today, as the Series 5 has fallen by more than $100 at Walmart.

The mega-retailer currently has the 40mm Series 5 GPS model, which normally retails for $429, on sale for just $299 in the rose gold hue. That's $130 in savings and the lowest price we've seen it available for since May, making this a rare deal that fans of the tech giant won't want to pass up.

In our review of the Apple Watch 5, we deemed it the best smartwatch on the market for its impressive fitness and health tracking, as well as its useful smartphone companion features. We loved the advances it made over its Series 4 predecessor (now discontinued), including its sleek design, more advanced sensors and safety features. Icing on the cake was its always-on retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages and other important notifications at a glance. And, as if all of that wasn't impressive enough, the Series 5 smartwatch also includes an updated ECG app and a surprisingly useful compass app.

Like the Series 4—a.k.a. our previous best smartwatch winner—this device is completely waterproof up to 50 meters, so you can go swimming or hop in the shower without worrying about damage, and it's equipped with 32 gigabytes of storage. The one downside we noted? Its battery life, which lasts roughly 18 hours, thus requiring daily charging.

If you don't want to shell out the full $399 for the new Series 6, the feature-packed Series 5 will perform (and look) just as great on your wrist—for $100 cheaper.

